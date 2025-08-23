Two Former Detroit Lions Do Not Stick With Current Teams
Two former Detroit Lions were not able to remain with their current teams ahead of the NFL's 53-man roster cutdown next week.
Journeyman quarterback Nate Sudfeld did not last more than a week with the San Francisco 49ers. The team made the decision to bring back Tanner Mordecai and also finalized a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to add wide receiver Sky Moore to the roster.
Mac Jones' injury possibly necessitated a move, but the veteran backup is now again a free agent, who is available to be signed by another potential suitor.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, who spent the majority of the 2024 season on the Lions' practice squad, was released after the team traded for wideout Devaughn Vele.
According to Broncos OnSI, Vele was dealt away by the AFC West squad due to a numbers game.
"I think the easy part is the fielding calls because if they come, then you sit and discuss what call came," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "What happens a lot is the call that comes that’s very open-ended. ‘What are you guys looking for? What are we looking for?’ You know that there’s a target in their mind. I like the decisions we have to make, but they’re tough ones. The process is still ongoing.”
Peoples-Jones last appeared in a regular season game back in 2023. After recording 839 receiving yards with the Browns in 2022, the Lions made the decision to acquire the former Michigan Wolverines wideout at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
Texans coach reveals why Lions are impressive
After a fairly even joint practice, Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media and shared his impressions of the back-to-back defending NFC North division champions.
“Really appreciate the way that Dan had his group ready to work. We worked in a pro-style manner. Everybody was able to work well, stay up, got good work in on all three phases,” Ryans said. "Being able to go against a really great Lions team, their offensive unit, they have a ton of speed, ton of playmakers over there. They made a lot of plays, challenged us defensively and also on the other side of the ball, really great defensive unit making plays.
"So, I think our guys got really a lot of great work out of it, beneficial work. Things that we can learn from and grow from. It’s the reason why you do joint practice, to get the type of reps that we got today.”