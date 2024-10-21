Lions Disappointed Fake Punt Failed, But Not Deterred
The Detroit Lions have had their fair share of success with trick plays this season.
On their first offensive possession of Week 7, Detroit surprisingly attempted a fake punt from their own 33-yard line. Many wondered at the time if it was a sign the coaching staff was concerned about defending on the road against a talented Vikings offense.
Jalen Reeves-Maybin was taken down quickly, far short of the first down marker on 4th-and-7.
Dan Campbell at his Monday media session indicated the punt unit got the look they were seeking, but just fell short of executing and achieving the desired result.
"The look was there. There's a couple of things we can do a little bit better with it. And so like I say, man, you want everyone of them to work and you believe they'll work," Campbell said. "And if you don't have the look then you check out of it and it's all good.
"The look was there, and if we tweak a couple things execution wise, then it's there," Campbell explained further. "So look, I'm disappointed that it didn't work just like anybody is, but that's not gonna deter me from — if the look's there, the look's there. And we're gonna keep looking for it and keep coaching it up and put it on our guys."
Additional reading
1.) Dan Campbell on Pass Rush: 'We Need Just a Little Bit More'
2.) What They're Saying: 'I Thought The Dream Was Dead'
3.) Brian Branch Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion against Vikings