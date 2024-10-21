All Lions

Lions Disappointed Fake Punt Failed, But Not Deterred

Dan Campbell discussed failed fake punt attempt.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have had their fair share of success with trick plays this season.

On their first offensive possession of Week 7, Detroit surprisingly attempted a fake punt from their own 33-yard line. Many wondered at the time if it was a sign the coaching staff was concerned about defending on the road against a talented Vikings offense.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin was taken down quickly, far short of the first down marker on 4th-and-7.

Dan Campbell at his Monday media session indicated the punt unit got the look they were seeking, but just fell short of executing and achieving the desired result.

"The look was there. There's a couple of things we can do a little bit better with it. And so like I say, man, you want everyone of them to work and you believe they'll work," Campbell said. "And if you don't have the look then you check out of it and it's all good.

"The look was there, and if we tweak a couple things execution wise, then it's there," Campbell explained further. "So look, I'm disappointed that it didn't work just like anybody is, but that's not gonna deter me from — if the look's there, the look's there. And we're gonna keep looking for it and keep coaching it up and put it on our guys." 

Additional reading

1.) Dan Campbell on Pass Rush: 'We Need Just a Little Bit More'

2.) What They're Saying: 'I Thought The Dream Was Dead'

3.) Brian Branch Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion against Vikings

4.) Lions Offense Achieving 'Incomprehensible' Milestones

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News