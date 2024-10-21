Brian Branch Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions have an emerging star in safety Brian Branch.
Drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Branch has immediately proven to be an exceptional piece in the Lions' secondary. After spending last season as the nickel cornerback in Aaron Glenn's defense, Branch has thrived in a move to safety full time.
This was on full display once again in the Lions' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, as he finished with four tackles and an interception. For his efforts, Branch was the Lions' highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus with a 92.7 overall defensive grade.
Branch recorded his fourth interception of the season on an exceptional diving play, picking off Sam Darnold late in the first half.
"It was a great call by A.G. Was actually in (Cover) 2 man," Branch said. "I let the other receiver go and I showed the post, so I guess he thought we were in Cover 1. I was able to jump it."
Here's a look at the highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Sunday's game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- C Frank Ragnow – 90.1
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 88.9
- WR Kalif Raymond – 84.8
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 77.5
- QB Jared Goff – 76.9
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta – 55.1
- TE Brock Wright – 54.0
- RG Kayode Awosika – 45.6
- LT Taylor Decker – 44.6
- LG Graham Glasgow – 43.9
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- S Brian Branch – 92.7
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 87.1
- LB Alex Anzalone – 78.2
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 75.5
- LB Jack Campbell – 73.9
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Isaac Ukwu – 55.7
- DE Josh Paschal – 55.2
- CB Carlton Davis – 46.7
- CB Amik Robertson – 42.3
- DT DJ Reader – 36.9