Lions DJ Reader Is Holding Defense Together
When Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader talks, players and coaches listen.
In his 10th NFL season, Reader has amassed important experience over the course of his career. As a result, his input carries plenty of value for a Lions defense that has some youth in key positions.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised the impact that Reader has had in meetings and on the field. He offers an important perspective for the defense, as he can provide leadership and insight on how players are feeling for the coaches.
Detroit views Reader as an integral part of its operation, and in many ways he is key to their overall success. Though he is not a captain for this year's team, his quiet leadership draws attention and helps guide the defense.
"He helps us patch everything on the front. DJ is the ultimate professional. I know his name doesn’t get mentioned a lot, and he doesn’t wear a C on his chest, but he is viewed as a leader on our defense. He doesn’t talk much, so when he does, guys listen, even me," Sheppard said. "He’s given me a couple ideas, a couple things, what guys like, what they don’t. He’s a mature guy. So, we can have some conversations that you can’t have with like a Terrion Arnold and things like that. You just, ‘TA, get over there. Here’s the call, go play.’ With DJ, kind of, DJ’s like, ‘Shep, the guy’s kind of aren’t feeling that, man.’ And I’m like, ‘Really? Why?’ But he always has a why behind it."
The Lions will get a boost defensively in the near future with the return of Alim McNeill, who returned to practice this week as he finishes his rehab and injured reserve stint. He will work with Reader, the team's nose tackle, to help a surging defense.
Ultimately, Reader has battled back from multiple significant injuries over recent years to get back into a contributing role for the Lions. In doing so, he has become a trusted leader for Sheppard and his group.
Through four games, Reader has a 58.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, along with a 62.6 pass-rush grade.
"So man, I’ve got a lot of respect for Reader. I mean, a 10-year vet that’s still out there right now taking 40 snaps a game at 330 pounds," Sheppard explained. "It’s amazing to see, coming off of injury two years ago. So, that’s my guy, man. DJ Reader is a leader on this defense, and he holds things together up front.”
Reader's biggest contribution thus far has been in the run game, where he is a stout presence who is able to play on all three downs. By taking on double teams, he is able to help free up the linebackers at the second level.
The veteran even earned a game ball for his performance against the Browns in Week 4. With his efforts, players like Jack Campbell are able to succeed. He's also able to help guide young players like first-round pick Tyleik Williams.
“It’s a big reason why DJ Reader got a game ball. He’s not popping off the stat sheet and he doesn’t have 13 tackles, three sacks. But it’s all of the dirty work that people don’t see. Those guys, statistics wise, they show up when Jack Campbell gets 10 tackles every week because they can’t come off of double teams. They show up when Tyleik (Williams) goes out on two huge critical plays two weeks ago and gets two PBUs. Man, them guys, I can’t rave about them enough."
This respect carries to his teammates, with captain Alex Anzalone also lauding the efforts of Reader to help guide young players and enforce the team's high standards.
"I think that he brings a veteran presence," Anzalone said. "Not only is he doing his job at a high level, he's just one of those guys that you could look to in the storm. He's calm, cool, collected, and that holds a lot of value in the locker room."