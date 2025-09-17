Lions Double Down, Say 'We're Good' With Defensive Line Depth
The Detroit Lions are continuing to express the team is not overly concerned about depth at the defensive end position.
Since the start of the offseason, supporters have been clamoring for the front office to add proven talent to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Unfortunately, it has been perceived the team is settling and avoiding paying the needed price to add more pass rushers.
Following the game against the Chicago Bears, veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport has been visiting multiple physicians to understand the extent of his shoulder injury.
If he is not able to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens, the team is expected to turn to Al-Quadin Muhammad to play significantly more.
He has earned the trust of the coaching staff and Dan Campbell has praised him repeatedly the past couple of weeks.
Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket for his weekly radio interview, Detroit's popular head coach was asked about his comfort level behind Davenport, and shared another injury update on the team's starting defensive end.
"Nothing new there. I mean, I’m probably not going to know till the end of the week," Campbell explained. "But as far as depth, we’re good. We’re in a pretty good place here. We made some acquisitions. Brad (Holmes) did, right out of camp, so we’re pretty good depth-wise here. But, we’ll know more at the end of the week."
Currently, the team only has three proven defensive ends on their 53-man active roster.
Campbell alluded to the additions of defensive linemen Tyrus Wheat and Tyler Lacy, but both are currently players that have appeared on the inactive list on game day.
Muhammad has recorded six pressures this season and was able to secure a sack against the Bears in Week 2.
"He’s a significant role player for us and there’s a good chance he takes on more than he’s been doing but he’s also earned that. He’s really improved just in the run game and then his pass rush, he’s able to squeeze the edge," said Campbell. "Everything starts with power for him and then he transitions off the rush.
"And you watch him break out of the stack and run balls down, talk about population to the football he’s one of those guys, man. He is running to the football. So I thought he did a good job and I like where he’s at a lot, man, I really do."