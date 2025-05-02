Lions Draft DE in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Drafts
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, which means it’s time now to look at the way-too-early 2026 mock drafts.
These mock drafts have had Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions drafting anywhere from No. 26 to No. 29 overall in the first round, with a heavy emphasis on the EDGE position.
Without further ado, let’s look at who the draft pundits have Detroit selecting in the first round next year.
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Howell is presently being mocked by the following:
As Reid writes, “The Lions surprisingly did not draft an edge rusher until the sixth round this year (Ahmed Hassanein). Aidan Hutchinson played only five games last season (broken leg), but he was still the only Lions player with more than four sacks. Howell -- who could be a big riser in this class -- can help. He spent much of 2024 behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton but starred in the Las Vegas Bowl, finishing with a sack and an interception.”
EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
Dennis-Sutton is currently being mocked by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman)
As PFF pens, “Detroit’s biggest need entering the 2025 NFL Draft was to find an edge defender to start opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and the Lions didn’t select one until the sixth round in Ahmed Hassanein. They address that issue here in Dennis-Sutton, who has all of the traits one looks for in a potential first-round edge defender.
He is tied for the most valuable returning Power Four edge defender over the past two years, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, and his 75 pressures in that span trail only T.J. Parker.”
EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Uiagalelei is currently being projected by the following:
NBCSports.com (Eric Froton), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
As Froton opines, “The brother of former FSU/Clemson quarterback DJ, Matayo Uiagalelei generated 10.5 sacks and is arguably the most disruptive EDGE in the Big Ten. He would form a game-wrecking duo with Aidan Hutchinson that could spell doom for NFC North offenses.”
Wide receiver Evan Stewart, Oregon
Stewart is currently being drafted by the following:
Sports Illustrated (Bryan Fischer)
As Fischer writes, “Stewart’s speed catches your eye, but he has a chance to become an all-around threat at receiver after another year in Eugene, Ore. With the Lions potentially looking to move on from Jameson Williams, Stewart could be an excellent replacement who can play off Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit.”
Offensive tackle Isaiah World, Oregon
World is presently being selected by the following:
The Draft Network (Keith Sanchez)
Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame
Greathouse is currently being mocked by the following:
As Rang writes, “With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, the Lions appear set at receiver. However, the latter is going to command big dollars should Detroit exercise their fifth-year option or choose to extend him further. Otherwise, they'll need to replace him. Flashy performances against Penn State and Ohio State in last year's playoffs could be the spark that propels Greathouse into the first-round conversation.”