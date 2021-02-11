Staley: 'If You Can't Block, You Can't Play for Me'

Detroit's running backs better be able to block, or they could be in for a rude awakening when they report to training camp this summer.

New Lions running backs coach/assistant head man Duce Staley made that point known during his introductory press conference Wednesday.

"You've got to protect the passer. That's the most important thing," Staley told reporters. "I take pride in that. I take pride in making sure our quarterback doesn't hit the ground. And that's the most important thing for me."

He added, "You can be one of the most talented runners out there. You can be the most talented route runner out there. But, if you can't block, you can't play for me. Point blank. Period. So, we're going to start there, and that's how we're going to end it."

This should bode well for Kerryon Johnson, who served as mostly a blocking back a season ago and proved to be competent in the role.

Then, there's D'Andre Swift, who's the more talented back of the two runners but isn't as adequate of a pass-blocker as Johnson.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Swift, a Georgia product, finished with 521 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, to go along with two more touchdowns as a receiver, in 13 games during his rookie campaign.

Staley, who played for 10 years in the NFL at running back, expressed during his first video conference with Detroit media that Swift has some "special traits."

"I'm just happy to be a part of his growth and his development for the next couple of years or so. I'm excited about that," Staley said. "I know when I had a chance to study him at Georgia and going to the (NFL) Combine and getting a chance to see him, he's got some special traits. And I can't wait to just get him in the room, have a conversation with him -- that's where it starts. And then, we'll start building what we're going to do with him."

Staley also saw Swift, a Philadelphia, Pa., native, play in high school at Saint Joseph’s Prep, and was impressed with him back then, as well.

"He was awesome," Staley said, in reference to watching Swift up close and personal in high school. "He was able to do what special players do on that level -- and that's making everyone miss, including the referees."

