Lions Elevate Jamal Adams, Abraham Beauplan for Bills Game
The Detroit Lions announced a pair of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
For Sunday's game, the Lions elevated defensive back Jamal Adams and linebacker Abraham Beauplan from the practice squad.
Adams will be playing in his second game as a Lion. In his first, Adams notched eight snaps working primarily in a blitzing role. Beauplan, meanwhile, has been shuttled between the active roster and the practice squad. He has appeared in two games this season.
Detroit is in a much better situation than a week ago from an injury perpsective. After playing Green Bay last week without four starters, the team ruled out just one player in linebacker Trevor Nowaske for Sunday's game.
Because players such as Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Taylor Decker and DJ Reader are off the injury report, Detroit's depth has been replenished.
Detroit is taking on another exceptional opponent in Sunday's game, as the Buffalo Bills are coming to town in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Lions coach Dan Campbell has preached urgency for the team to be playing its best as the calendar turns to December, and Sunday's game will require a high level of intensity and effort.
“You need to be playing your best football and you don’t know what it’s going to take to beat the team that you’re getting ready to play. You don’t know what that’s going to be. We know that this is a good football team, I don’t know what it’s going to take," Campbell said. "We know that Green Bay is a damn good team. We did just enough, but you don’t know what it’s going to take with the rest of these teams down the line and you don’t know exactly who’s going to be in, you don’t know – and so are you willing to say that it’s good enough right now? I’m not. I don’t want to take that chance, so we have to clean some things up and we will.”
The Lions and Bills will square off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field, with the game to be tele