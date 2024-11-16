Detroit Lions Outsmarted Dallas Cowboys in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions were able to maneuver past the Dallas Cowboys on the field when the teams squared off in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
But general manager Brad Holmes was reportedly also able to outmaneuver the Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Holmes raised eyebrows when the decision was made to trade up to the No. 12 spot in order to select running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
The speedy running back explained in a recent interview there were two teams who were likely going to select him, if Detroit had not made the decision to move up.
“To Detroit, no I really didn’t (expect to land there). I knew they liked me, but you know when you go on a visit, it seems like they all like you,” Gibbs told Richard Sherman on his latest podcast episode. “It was crazy I knew for a fact Dallas was going to get me at 26 if I was still there, and a couple other places like Cincinnati was going to get me. I think they (Cincinnati) were going to trade up to like 18 or something around that range. I didn’t think I was going to go 12th.”
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their 3-6 record and losing quarterback Dak Prescott has all but ended their hopes of a successful season this year.
Things may have turned out differently, had the Cowboys had Gibbs on their roster.
