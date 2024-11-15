Sam LaPorta Ruled Out Against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions will rely on their depth at the tight end position in a Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tight end Sam LaPorta, who has not practiced since suffering a shoulder injury against the Houston Texans, was officially ruled out. This means the Lions will have bigger roles for Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra, while also potentially elevating James Mitchell from the practice squad.
Wright has nine receptions for 58 yards this season, while Zylstra was just recently added to the active roster after playing two games as a practice squad elevation earlier in the year. Mitchell, meanwhile, was a 2022 draft pick of the Lions who was cut and placed on the practice squad at the conclusion of training camp.
Cornerback Carlton Davis practiced Friday with a brace on his left thumb. He indicated to reporters that it was broken after practice, but that he still hopes to play in Sunday's game while wearing a cast.
All three of Detroit's defenders recovering from stints on injured reserve were officially ruled out, as Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley will all have to wait at least another week to make their respective season debuts.
“Probably not. Probably not, but I would say this, they’ve gotten better every day, and that’s kind of what we’re looking at," Campbell said. "You just – you look at the way they look moving, certainly, with your own eyes, and then you look at the numbers, and those guys are getting better and better, so it’s a good thing.”
Lions Week 11 Friday injury report
Sam LaPorta -- Out
Brodric Martin -- Out
Emmanuel Moseley -- Out
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Out
Ben Niemann -- Questionable