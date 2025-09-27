Detroit Lions Elevate WR Against Browns, Place Safety on IR
The Detroit Lions officially announced a practice squad elevation and a roster move ahead of the team's Week 4 home contest against the Cleveland Browns.
This week, wideout Jackson Meeks was elevated from the practice squad. Also, safety Daniel Thomas was placed on the injured reserve list.
With Thomas going on injured reserve, the Lions could have more opportunities available for Thomas Harper on special teams. A safety that the Lions claimed off waivers from the Raiders, Harper has been a healthy scratch as of late.
Earlier, three Lions were officially ruled out against the AFC North squad, including running back Sione Vaki, Thomas and linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Two Lions were ruled questionable, including left tackle Taylor Decker, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is dealing with a knee injury. Both are expected to suit up for the home contest at Ford Field.
Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week if the routine for Decker being limited at practice and then playing in the game is something that could continue throughout the entire season.
“Well no, we’d rather it not be the case but that’s just the way it is right now," said Campbell. "And we’re just trying to get him to where he feels good and feels recovered as much as possible for the game. And it’s the right thing to do right now. And Decker’s giving us what he’s got and we’re all appreciative for that. But we’re just - we want him feeling good for the game and that’s the most important thing right now for him.
"We’re fortunate he’s played a lot of ball. He’s played a ton of football, he’s our most veteran player that we have. And so, fortunately, walkthrough reps serve him well," Campbell commented further. "He can visualize it, he can see it, he works his craft out there when we’re going through those and so he’s able to adapt. He’s been pretty good for us the last couple of weeks.”
In order to avoid a letdown against the Browns, who are riding high after a surprise victory against the Packers, Detroit's fifth-year head coach preached playing up to the team's standards.
“What we talk about is our standards. We have to play to what we - the way we practice, the way we prepare, the way we play, it’s about our standards. Nothing else matters," Campbell said. "And we’re very aware of what’s coming in here. That’s a big win those guys got. They had to fight their way back to get that W and they did everything right at the end of the game to get it done. And they willed that to happen, so they’ve got the fight in them."
The Browns' defense may be the toughest unit the Lions have faced, through the first three weeks of the 2025 season.
"This defense, I’ve already mentioned, I think is the best that we will have faced," said Campbell. "Green Bay was damn good, but this defense is really good. So, we’ve got our hands full over there. And offensively, they’re going to ball control, (Joe) Flacco’s seen every look you could see, they’re going to lean on (running back Quinshon Judkins) the rookie. And so, we know what’s coming in here.”