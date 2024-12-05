Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Inactive against Packers
The Detroit Lions' depth will be tested again in a pivotal NFC North clash with the Green Bay Packers.
Ahead of Thursday's game, the Lions previously ruled out offensive tackle Taylor Decker and defensive linemen DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal. Joining them on the Lions' list of inactives are Emmanuel Moseley, Kayode Awosika and Giovanni Manu.
Detroit has 18 players currently on injured reserve, meaning the team has had to rely on its depth for much of the season. In spite of all the inhibiting factors, the team has managed to win 10 straight games and start the year with an 11-1 record.
With all the contributors being out, several players who either began the year on the practice squad or on a different roster have been tasked with stepping up. For Thursday's game, the Lions will have several players making their team debuts, including Kwon Alexander, Jonah Williams, Myles Adams and Jamal Adams.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson is another player who began the year on the practice squad, and was signed to the active roster when injuries started to mount. While he hasn't produced eye-popping stats, he has provided veteran experience that has been vital to the team's success.
“Whenever you’re part of a winning team, it’s about being ready when your number’s called. Again, we have a lot of good players," Robinson said. "A lot of guys playing a lot of different roles. So again, when you’re being a part of a team and continuing to try to cultivate winning and so on and so forth, everybody just prepares for when their number’s called. Everybody doesn’t just look to see what’s going here, what’s going on there. It’s about staying ready, it’s about getting ready and it’s about being ready to contribute and impact the winning.”
