Lions Sign Alexander, Elevate Adams, Agude for Packers Game

Lions elevate new addition for Thursday game against Packers.

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions safety Jamal Adams (33).
New Detroit Lions safety Jamal Adams (33). / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions will indeed have the services of Jamal Adams at their disposal for their Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Adams was named as one of the team's practice squad elevations for the pivotal NFC North primetime showdown. The defense has been strapped for depth after a number of injuries, and the veteran addition is expected to help the defense in some capacity against Green Bay.

Outside linebacker Mitchell Agude was also elevated from the practice squad to provide depth as well in the front seven, as the Lions have already ruled Levi Onwuzurike, DJ Reader and Josh Paschal out.

Agude could be utilized as a pass rusher in what will be his 2024 debut. He impressed during training camp with his ability to get after opposing passers, and is the latest defensive lineman to get a shot on the active roster.

Wide receiver/return specialist Maurice Alexander was signed to the active roster. He will presumably continue to handle return duties with Kalif Raymond on injured reserve.

Formerly an All-Pro defensive back in 2019 with the New York Jets, Adams was most recently with the Tennessee Titans this season. He requested and was granted his release in October, and signed with the Lions' practice squad on Sunday.

Detroit can utilize Adams three times as a practice squad elevation before being forced to decide whether or not to add him to the active roster. It's worth noting that Adams was participating in positional drills with the team's linebackers during the open portion of practice on Monday.

While Adams has been a safety throughout his career, he has the necessary physicality and versatility to contribute in this position. With the Lions being strapped for depth at linebacker, there could be a path to instant playing time situationally for the veteran.

“Obviously, I feel like I can do a little bit of everything," Adams said. "Whatever they ask me to do, I’m definitely gonna do it to the best of my ability and just fly around and continue to make plays.” 

John Maakaron
