Lions to Start Melifonwu's Practice Clock, Rakestraw Not Ready
The Detroit Lions are anticipating starting the return-to-practice clock for safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has yet to play this season due to multiple injuries.
Melifonwu missed the first three games before going on injured reservein Week 4 with an ankle injury. He returned to practice in mid-November, but was returned to IR after suffering a new injury. He is eligible to be activated beginning this week.
Dan Campbell said the Lions are hoping to get Melifonwu back at practice this week and will evaluate whether or not he's ready to contribute beginning with this Sunday's game against Chicago.
“Yeah, I see his clock starting," Campbell said. "And so then it’s, 'Well, okay that’s good. We get him out at practice. Do we think he can help us as early as Sunday?' I don’t know that right now, and I won’t until we get him out there running around.”
Campbell was less optimistic on rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw returning in the near future, though he said the Missouri product was getting closer to returning.
“I don’t see him being ready," Campbell said. "Not yet. He’s close, but not yet.”
The Lions' defense took multiple hits from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as Alim McNeill, Khalil Dorsey and Carlton Davis all suffered significant injuries. McNeill (torn ACL) and Dorsey (fractured leg) are done for the season, while Davis was initially given a timetable of six weeks to return from a fractured jaw.
With Davis and Dorsey out, and Rakestraw on injured reserve, the Lions' cornerback depth has been depleted. Terrion Arnold is expected to take over top cornerback duties, and Campbell went through a list of options Monday that the team could evaluate to help the defense in that area.
"Who do we use to fill in for those spots? Who's gonna give us the best opportunity to compete? Certainly, E-man is someone we have on the roster, you see him," Campbell said. "We've already got Vildor, who helped us out and finished that game out. We've still got T.A. And Branch, he's somebody we've got to talk about. What do we do with Branch? Do we keep him where he's at? Do we move him? We've got Amik. Does Amik stay inside? Does he go outside?"