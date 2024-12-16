How Will Lions Recover as Devastating Injuries Mount?
The Detroit Lions have dealt with a number of injuries throughout the year, and yet managed to win 11 straight games.
On Sunday, the team suffered its first loss since September. However, in the following hours, the hits kept coming to more than just their record. It was reported Monday that four players, David Montgomery, Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey, suffered significant injuries that either are or potentially could be season-ending.
In a year where the Lions' defense has already lost the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Marcus Davenport to significant injuries, they now will be forced to suit up without their top defensive tackle as well as their best cornerback.
Offensively, the Lions will be without one of their top skill position players in Montgomery.
The ripple effect of these injuries could be wide. While Detroit has already clinched a playoff spot, a win by Minnesota on Monday would create a tie atop the division. Detroit is also in a tie for the NFC top seed with the Philadelphia Eagles.
As a result, the Lions will have to continue playing at a high level despite the injuries.
"There's still a chance this football team could be the five seed. You could fall. The seeding could be very impactful, and maybe not even have any single game at Ford Field," this writer said. "So that's the gamut of where this football team is at. They could have all roads lead through Detroit to get to the Super Bowl, or they could play all their games on the road. My thinking is that the Super Bowl dream has taken a huge hit, a huge dent."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores the Lions' shortcomings in their loss to the Bills and dives deep into the potential fallout of the many injuries they suffered in Sunday's game.
