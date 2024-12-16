Alim McNeill Tears ACL, Carlton Davis Suffers Fractured Jaw
The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions’ defense.
Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis are the latest to suffer significant ailments. McNeill suffered a torn-ACL, while Davis suffered a fractured jaw. McNeill is out for the season, while Davis will be out six weeks.
McNeill suffered his injury midway through the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Detroit’s Week 15 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
On the play, McNeill appeared to land awkwardly after leaping in an attempt to deflect a pass by Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. As he was walking off the field, the television broadcast showed the defender visibly frustrated.
Last season, McNeill missed four weeks with an MCL sprain suffered in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. He returned for the season finale against Minnesota and played throughout Detroit’s playoff run.
The fourth-year defensive tackle has become a high-caliber player for the Lions’ defense since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2021 Draft. He is firmly a part of the team’s core, as he signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension following the team’s Week 6 win over Dallas that will keep him in Detroit through the 2028 season.
This season, McNeill has 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In his career, McNeill has logged 137 tackles, 22 for loss, and 11.5 sacks.
Davis came to Detroit in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. He has become a vital piece of the secondary, starting 13 games this season. He has recorded 56 tackles this season, two for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
His six-week recovery period would conclude on the day of the NFC Championship game, so there remains a slight chance Davis could return if Detroit were to make it within a game of the Super Bowl.
The veteran defensive back is in the final year of his current contract, meaning the Lions will have to make a decision on his future with the team this offseason. In his absence, Detroit will likely turn to Terrion Arnold, Kindle Vildor and Emmanuel Moseley.
Detroit lost another key part of its secondary depth Sunday when Khalil Dorsey went down with a season-ending fractured leg.
Detroit's defense has been depleted by injuries throughout the year, as starters such as Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and now Davis and McNeill are all on injured reserve.