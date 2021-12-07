Lions Expected More Pressure from Vikings on Final Drive and Touchdown

The Detroit Lions' offense benefitted from suspect coverage by the Minnesota Vikings' secondary on their final winning drive of their Week 13 contest.

After the Lions' offense turned the football over late in the game following an unsuccessful fourth down attempt, the Vikings offense capitalized when quarterback Kirk Cousins found wideout Justin Jefferson on a three-yard touchdown pass.

The Lions' offense took over possession with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, trailing 27-23 on the scoreboard.

Goff and Co. marched down the field and capped off their first victory of the season with a completed touchdown to rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired.

The Lions' secondary was criticized the week prior for soft coverage against the Chicago Bears on a key third down play late in the game.

Speaking with "Stoney and Jansen" on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the soft coverage played by a pair of Vikings' defensive backs on St. Brown's game-winning touchdown.

"Well, just because I know the nature of (Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer) Zim, I thought we might see a little more pressure earlier," Campbell said. "Our first pressure we got was down there when we hit the 20 (yard line) or around the 20, I guess. And that was close. That was close, so I thought we'd see a little bit more. But also, I'd say this, if I put myself in the Zim's shoes, why would I be aggressive?"

Campbell continued, "The Detroit Lions have not proven they can go down all the way down the field in the two-minute to score a touchdown all season for a game winner. So, I see that too. It's like, 'Hey man, make them earn it. Let's see if you can earn it. Go all the way down the field and make this happen and win a game.' Look, I'm not going to complain about the coverage. From where I'm sitting, it worked out great and Goff did a great job. The o-line blocked their rears off, now. Our protection was great, and then those receivers in crunch time, particularly (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, there at the end."

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports