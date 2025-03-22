Why Lions Are Expected to Have Seventh-Round Compensatory Pick
The Detroit Lions are expected currently to be awarded two compensatory picks in 2026.
Detroit will be awarded a third-round compensatory pick next season as a result of former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departing to become the head coach of the New York Jets.
Compensatory picks are awarded based on a formula of qualifying free agents who depart a team and free agents who join a team during each offseason.
When teams have the same amount of qualifying free agents lost as signed, the league will award a late-round, seventh-round pick based on the "net value" of the players.
According to overthecap.com, "The formula will occasionally award a 'net value' compensatory pick, as explained in App. V, §5, for a team if that team loses and gains an equal number of CFAs, but the sum of the FNV of the CFAs lost is 300 or more points greater than the sum of the FNV of the CFAs gained. Net value compensatory picks are always 7th round picks, and they are always placed in order immediately after the regular 7th round compensatory picks."
CFA's are Compensatory Free Agents, meaning that teams that lose players of this value are entitled to compensatory free agents. Teams that lose players of this status and subsequently add players of similar value cancel out their compensatory picks.
The value of compensatory picks is decided based on a formula that calculates player value. Points are awarded to players based on the APY (Average Per Year) of their contracts, percentage of snaps played on offense, defense and special teams and additional points are awarded for being on the Associated Press' All-Pro teams.
Currently, the net value for losing veterans Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler is 363 points, qualifying the Lions to currently possess a seventh-round compensatory pick in 2026. The qualifying free agents gained are cornerbacks D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Roy Lopez.
For reference, Davis signed a deal with $18 million APY, while Zeitler's deal was for one year and $9 million. Detroit signed Reed to a contract worth $16 million annually and Lopez inked a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu departing did not count in the formula. Also, Grant Stuard, Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Yeboah do not count in the draft pick formula. Stuard's contract is fully guaranteed for one-year, $1.7 million. The financials for Ya-Sin and Yeboah are not currently available.
According to many who track free agent signings, it is not expected Avonte Maddox would have signed a contract in Detroit that would qualify to be counted in the compensatory pick formula.