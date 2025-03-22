Five Lessons Lions Learned from Michigan Pro Day
Michigan, along with being one of the closest universities in proximity to the Detroit Lions, has as many as five projected first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that said, here are five lessons the Lions can learn from what occurred at Michigan’s Pro Day Friday.
No Will Johnson workout
Will Johnson, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 11 player overall via ESPN, was not among the Wolverines practicing in front of NFL scouts. Johnson cited a hamstring issue, and stated he will work out April 14 in Ann Arbor.
Johnson also expressed hope that he will run a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. The defensive back did not shy away from speaking on his injury, stating per On3, “I want to play just as much as they want me to play.”
Kenneth Grant avenges his poor combine
Kenneth Grant is a player vying to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Grant posted three sacks for Michigan last fall, and is ranked No. 25 overall on ESPN's big board.
Grant’s NFL Combine was held back by a mark of 22 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, the lowest mark among all defensive tackles. The Wolverines product avenged that on Friday, putting up 27 reps on the bench.
He could be a potential pick for the Lions, with his current overall ranking being in the late-20s. Grant did meet with the Lions at the NFL Combine. Additionally, it's worth noting that Levi Onwuzurike was only re-signed on a one-year deal.
Lions have interest in Josaiah Stewart
Josaiah Stewart was a player to monitor at the Wolverines’ Pro Day. The Lions held Stewart on one of their top 30 visits. He expressed that he had met with a lot of teams, mentioning the Lions at the end of his list.
"My whole entire football IQ, in general, has increased tremendously since being here," the Coastal Carolina transfer told reporters Friday, via the Free Press. "Learning different terminologies and coverage tools that I never knew before."
Additionally, Stewart believes he brings a ton of versatility to the table. He was very productive in college, notching
"Overall, my flexibility on defense, whether that's drop-in, lining up in the B-gap, being able to twist and being able to run certain types of games," Stewart said, in reference to what he can provide to a defense. "Teams like my versatility, (on) third down especially."
He only weighed in at Pro Day, having slimmed down seven pounds since the NFL Combine. ESPN currently has the pass-rusher ranked at No. 67 overall.
With EDGE rusher being the biggest position of need for the Lions, a second-round selection would not be too far-fetched of an idea.
Mason Graham bulks up
Mason Graham weighed in at Pro Day, bulking up 10 pounds since the NFL Combine.
When asked about the process, he expressed, “I don’t look at that (mock drafts), honestly. I just come in here to work out and do my thing, sharpen my tools, and focus on the future.”
Graham is a player the Lions would have to trade up for, pending a cataclysmic fall. He is projected as a surefire top-five pick.
Makari Paige: Late-round sleeper?
While the potential first-round picks received most of the hype, a few more Wolverines stood out. One of those was defensive back Makari Paige.
According to Wolverines on SI, “Makari Paige showed some speed in the 40 which, along with his prototypical safety size, could entice a team to snag him in the later round.”
The Lions have a history of looking for athleticism, as highlighted by the selection of Sione Vaki last April.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.