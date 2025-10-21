Lions Fans Praise Kelvin Sheppard for Shutting Down Baker Mayfield
The Detroit Lions got back in the win column, avoiding a second consecutive loss.
After falling last week to the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit bounced back with a convincing victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of two of the best teams in the NFC. With a win, Detroit draws even for the best record in the NFC at 5-2.
Monday's head-to-head win could carry heavy playoff implications, as the Buccaneers also currently sit at 5-2. In the win, the Lions were able to hold serve for most of the evening and maintain a comfortable advantage after getting out to an early 14-0 lead.
Detroit wasted little time getting on the board, as Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 27-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. However, the team missed two opportunities to add on in the first quarter with Goff fumbling and a turnover on downs on their next two drives.
The Lions were able to get back into the end zone midway through the second quarter, as Jahmyr Gibbs burst 78 yards for a score to give them a two-score advantage. Gibbs had a massive game for the Lions, contributing both on the ground and as a receiver.
Detroit forced two turnovers late in the half, but were unable to convert on either. After Arthur Maulet recorded his first interception, Goff threw an ill-fated pass in the direction of St. Brown. The Buccaneers capitalized, notching a field goal to cut the lead to 14-3 at halftime.
Tampa Bay would pull within a score on a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Tez Johnson, but failed a two-point conversion attempt. Detroit would answer with another Gibbs touchdown, and much of the rest of the game was a statement by their defense.
In the fourth quarter, a patchwork secondary forced two turnovers on downs with some help from a vibrant pass-rush. Little-known players such as Tyrus Wheat, Nick Whiteside and Erick Hallett all made tangible contributions to what was an excellent effort from Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
Wheat recorded 1.5 sacks, Whiteside broke up three passes and Hallett tied for the team lead with eight total tackles. All three are new faces for Detroit, as Whiteside and Hallett are recent additions to the active roster after starting on the practice squad while Wheat was a post-roster cuts waiver claim.
