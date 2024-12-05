Lions Fans Did Not Enjoy Matt Patricia Appearing on GMFB Thursday
The sight of former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network was certainly jarring for a variety of reasons.
Patricia is now a media member and has been working with Bill Belichick on podcasts and film breakdowns for The 33rd Team.
"I think the great thing about the 33rd Team is really, Mike Tannenbaum has put together an incredible collection of coaches, executives, guys that have worked maybe in the personnel department, just different areas of the game," Patricia explained recently on CNBC. "If you want to grow and learn and really get into the details of what the NFL's really about and what the game of football's about, I think it's just a great resource for fans and coaches, former coaches, former executives to go. ..."
Ahead of Detroit's primetime contest against the Green Bay Packers, Patricia was asked about the success of the team he formerly led. During his stint in Motown from 2018-2020, the Patriots former defensive coordinator only mustered a record of 13-29-1.
"I love Detroit," Patricia expressed. "As a fan, I'm so happy for the fans. That fan base, when you take a job and you go to a City, really all you want to do as a coach is just go win. You just want to go win for those people that are dying to have that.
"I'm so happy for Dan (Campbell) and his staff and the players that are there. Ownership," Patricia explained further. "That thing's on fire right now. It's a lot of fun. I think it's unbelievable what they are doing. I love how they are playing the game."
Lions fans took to social media to share their bewilderment that Patricia was a guest and not really wanting the former NFL coach to share his opinion of the Lions in any way, shape or form.
WXYZ-TV sports director Brad Galli expressed, "Don't put this man on TV with the Lions logo, please."