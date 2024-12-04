Lions Waive Loren Strickland, Josh Reynolds Claimed by Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have opened a spot on their active roster.
On Wednesday, the team waived rookie safety Loren Strickland. The 2024 undrafted free agent appeared in six games for Detroit after making the active roster out of training camp.
Strickland was predominately a special teams player, as he did not log a defensive snap for the Lions this season. Rather, he contributed on coverage units and earned a 67.8 Pro Football Focus special teams grade for his performance.
The Lions waived the defender to create room on their roster for Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. With three significant members of the defense ruled out, this points to the potential of three players from the practice squad being added to the active roster for the game.
Per NFL rules, the Lions can elevate two players from the practice squad who will revert back following the game, and Detroit can sign another to the active roster, thus the need to create an open spot.
Newly signed defensive back/linebacker Jamal Adams is a candidate to be elevated, as is return specialist Maurice Alexander.
With DJ Reader, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal all ruled out, Detroit could also look to add a defensive lineman for depth purposes from the practice squad.
MORE: Reader, Decker Ruled Out Against Packers
Josh Reynolds claimed by Jaguars
A popular former member of the Lions hit the waiver wire, causing fans to ponder the potential of a reunion. However, it was not to be as wide receiver Josh Reynolds was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.
Reynolds was waived by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday in the first of a two-year contract. He logged 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games for Denver, and was most recently on injured reserve.
In parts of three seasons with the Lions, Reynolds logged 97 catches for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had two critical drops in the team's NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was his final game as a Lion.