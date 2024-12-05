69 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions to Beat Packers
The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point betting favorites ahead of their Week 14 contest at home against the Green Bay Packers.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 69 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Packers at Ford Field.
Detroit's defense has another challenge in trying to limit what Packers quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs can accomplish this week.
“I’m going to give a lot of credit to the head coach also, because I know early in the season – I’m just talking about this season right now – I know he was throwing interceptions, but he was still having a good year as far as getting the ball downhill and getting the ball to the receivers," Aaron Glenn said. "But I think what they’ve done a really good job of is saying, ‘Listen, (Josh) Jacobs, you’re going to run this team and everything’s going to go through you, which Love, that’s going to make you even more effective because now you have to try to stop this run.’ Because he’s doing a really job of running the ball."
The last loss the 9-3 Packers experienced was against Detroit at Lambeau Field in Week 9.
"Now, he’s going to get more of his one-on-one matchups and those throws might be somewhat easier for him," Glenn explained. "So yes, (Packers) Coach (Matt) LaFleur has done a really good job of riding Jacobs, and then he’s allowing Love to do the things that he’s always been good at doing, is getting the ball downfield to these elite receivers that he has.”