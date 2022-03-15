Lions Fans React to Chark Jr. Signing: Perfect Prove-It Deal

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are happy with the contract terms for new wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

The Detroit Lions did not overspend for a wideout in free agency.

Given the massive four-year, $72 million contract the Jacksonville Jaguars are paying to Christian Kirk, the market for talented wideouts seems to have ballooned in the past couple of seasons.

For general manager Brad Holmes, taking a chance on a player with significant upside could prove to be the winning strategy at this point in the team's rebuilding process.

By not breaking the bank on a player like Allen Robinson, Detroit's front office still has the flexibility to sign impactful players on defense, including New Orleans Saints free agent safety Marcus Williams.

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

It is also important to point out the the Lions could still add multiple wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s a great wide receiver draft,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said prior to the scouting combine. “I feel like we could copy and paste the comments on wide receivers and use it for the next 20 years, because the college game is giving us a ton of these guys every year.”

Chark Jr. only had a limited role as a rookie in Jacksonville, as he recorded 14 receptions for 174 yards.

In his sophomore campaign, he recorded 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his 2021 was cut short, as he fractured his ankle and missed the remainder of the season in Week 4.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions first significant splash signing of the 2022 offseason.