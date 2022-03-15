Skip to main content

Lions Fans React to Chark Jr. Signing: Perfect Prove-It Deal

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are happy with the contract terms for new wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

The Detroit Lions did not overspend for a wideout in free agency. 

Given the massive four-year, $72 million contract the Jacksonville Jaguars are paying to Christian Kirk, the market for talented wideouts seems to have ballooned in the past couple of seasons. 

For general manager Brad Holmes, taking a chance on a player with significant upside could prove to be the winning strategy at this point in the team's rebuilding process. 

By not breaking the bank on a player like Allen Robinson, Detroit's front office still has the flexibility to sign impactful players on defense, including New Orleans Saints free agent safety Marcus Williams. 

chark5
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

chark5

Detroit Lions Land Wide Receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

Detroit Lions have signed a free agent wide receiver to join Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17072259_168388382_lowres

10 Defensive Free Agents Lions Should Sign

Read more on the 10 defensive free agents the Detroit Lions should sign this offseason.

1 hour ago
walker5

Detroit Lions 2022 Free Agency Monday Recap

The Detroit Lions have not signed any 2022 NFL free agents to blockbuster contracts.

12 hours ago

It is also important to point out the the Lions could still add multiple wideouts in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

“It’s a great wide receiver draft,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said prior to the scouting combine. “I feel like we could copy and paste the comments on wide receivers and use it for the next 20 years, because the college game is giving us a ton of these guys every year.”

Chark Jr. only had a limited role as a rookie in Jacksonville, as he recorded 14 receptions for 174 yards. 

In his sophomore campaign, he recorded 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Unfortunately, his 2021 was cut short, as he fractured his ankle and missed the remainder of the season in Week 4. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions first significant splash signing of the 2022 offseason. 

chark5
News

Detroit Lions Land Wide Receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
USATSI_17072259_168388382_lowres
News

10 Defensive Free Agents Lions Should Sign

By Christian Booher1 hour ago
walker5
News

Detroit Lions 2022 Free Agency Monday Recap

By John Maakaron12 hours ago
robinson5
News

Lions, Browns and Chiefs in Mix for WR Allen Robinson

By John Maakaron18 hours ago
walker5
News

Lions Reach Contract Agreement with Safety Tracy Walker

By John Maakaron19 hours ago
anzalone5
News

Detroit Lions Re-Sign Linebacker Alex Anzalone

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
boyle5
News

Tim Boyle Will Re-Sign with Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
lions5
News

Latest Detroit Lions Free Agency Update

By John MaakaronMar 14, 2022