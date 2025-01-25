Lions Fans Tell Maxx Crosby 'Come Home' After Cryptic Post
Fans of the Detroit Lions are still very fond of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
On Friday evening, a cryptic post by Crosby led several fans to post about the potential of him playing in a Lions uniform.
Crosby posted on social media, "Undisputed. They Will Wish They Treated You Better When Times Were Tough. The Fake Always Expose Themselves. ..."
Despite trading for Za'Darius Smith at the deadline, Lions supporters still clamor for the talented defensive end to request a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders had another disappointing season and did not make the postseason.
Reports indicate the team will hire Pete Carroll to become their next head coach after Antonio Pierce was dismissed. The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 4-13 record.
More: Za'Darius Smith Posts He Wants to Be Part of Detroit Lions 'Great Organization'
Detroit's season ended abruptly against the Washington Commanders, despite being the No. 1 overall seed.
After Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport were lost for the 2024 season due to injury, the Lions' defense did not do enough to pressure rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was able to play at a high level and pick apart Detroit's weakened secondary.
One of the biggest roster decisions facing general manger Brad Holmes is who will play opposite of Hutchinson in 2025.
The team could look to the draft or free agency. Smith is also a candidate to return for one more season in Motown.
Crosby has regularly expressed that if he did not play in Las Vegas, the Lions would be one of the NFL teams he would enjoy playing for.
Rumors are also swirling Crosby could be on the move to join the Green Bay Packers.