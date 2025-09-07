Lions Fans Thrilled Jameson Williams Inked Long-Term
The Detroit Lions have rewarded Jameson Williams with a new three-year, lucrative contract extension.
Since entering the league back in 2022, the speedy wideout has steadily matured and has now become a player the coaching staff is trusting to be among the team leaders on offense.
Signing the former first-round draft pick this early has many benefits to the Lions.
His average annual salary of less than $30 million could become quite the bargain down the road, especially if he has the breakout season many are expecting.
Several of the top wideouts in the league are now earning $30 million per season or more, including William's teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Quarterback Jared Goff was asked this week how the wide receivers on the roster have evolved heading into the 2025 season.
“Good question. I mean (Jameson Williams) Jamo’s obviously the one that everyone is talking about. The big step he’s taken forward has been fun to watch," said Goff. "(Amon-Ra) St. Brown’s just continuing to be as consistent as ever and the All-Pro caliber player he’s been. I’ve felt things have been great.
"And then the young guy, (Isaac) TeSlaa’s stepping in there and doing a good job and becoming a fixture on offense," Goff added. "Obviously losing (former Lions WR) Tim (Patrick) is tough and it’s not something ever you want to see as a quarterback, especially a guy you like and has been reliable. But, I thought Isaac’s done a good job stepping in there and being a good player.”
Lions fans were elated the team made the investment in Williams.
He has become a fan favorite, especially due to the work he does in the community and for the amount of time he does actually spend in the City of Detroit.
“I think it’s really important because some cities are rough. A lot of kids don’t really see the things that they can do while taking sports serious,” Williams recently expressed to MLIVE, after hosting a charity event. That’s really why I do it, just to show them I’m just like you, and you can do it too.
“I’ve been in the same situations. I took sports way more seriously than most, and I knew that that was my way to break away. So that’s why I really do it, to show my face to the community, multiple communities, and show that I’m just like them.”
