Lions Sign WR Jameson Williams to Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Jameson Williams to a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season.
With the regular season set to begin for Detroit on Sunday, news broke late Saturday night that the team's 2022 first-round pick will remain with the organization for the future.
Williams has signed a three-year, $83 million contract to remain with the Lions. He was under contract through the 2026 season as a result of the team picking up his fifth-year option. The deal comes with $67 million guaranteed. The contract is worth $27.6 million annually.
As a result, the team has Williams under contract for the 2025 season and the next four years.
He becomes the second wide receiver in as many years to earn a hefty contract extension from the Lions, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions and St. Brown agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract last season prior to the 2024 NFL draft.
Detroit has not been shy about its affinity for the growth that the young wideout has made since being drafted. He has developed into a key piece for the offense, providing the team with a reliable second option behind St. Brown.
Additionally, the Alabama product has game-changing speed that was on full display last season.
The Alabama product is set to make $2,636,154 in 2025, which will serve as the final year of his standard rookie contract. In 2026, Williams is set to earn $15.493 million thanks to the team picking up his fifth-year option as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Buzz surrounding Williams' future with the team has been ever-increasing throughout the offseason, with wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, offensive coordinator John Morton and head coach Dan Campbell all praising the wide receiver's growth.
Williams had a breakout 2024 campaign, as he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards amidst a season of career-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
He has also dealt with his share of off-field adversity, serving a pair of suspensions across the last two years, but the Lions have stood by the talented receiver in each situation.
The Lions have shifted the weight in their receiver room this offseason. Behind St. Brown and Williams, the team appears to be comfortable with Kalif Raymond and Isaac TeSlaa as the next two on the depth chart. They traded Tim Patrick to the Jaguars at the conclusion of training camp.
Detroit drafted Williams No. 12 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, 10 picks after drafting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Williams is the second member of Detroit's 2022 draft class to cash in, as third-round pick safety Kerby Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million contract in April that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.