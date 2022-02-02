Detroit Lions Firing Jim Caldwell Mentioned in Brian Flores' Lawsuit

Brian Flores has decided to take a stand against the National Football League.

On Tuesday, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and it's 32 teams, claiming racial discrimination in hiring processes.

In the lawsuit, the Detroit Lions treatment of former head coach Jim Caldwell is mentioned.

"He had an aggregate record of 36-28, a winning percentage of .563 -- the best winning percentage of any Lions Head Coach since the 1950's," Flores' lawsuit noted. "The Lions also had two playoff berths in four seasons, as compared to one playoff appearance in the previous 14 seasons. Nonetheless, Mr. Caldwell was fired the day after his fourth season."

Since Caldwell's departure, the team has not returned back to the postseason and were widely criticized following the botched hiring of former head coach Matt Patricia.

"The Lions have gone 17-46 since his departure with only white Head Coaches, including no playoff appearances and no season with any greater than six wins. In the more than three years since losing the Lions job, Mr. Caldwell has not received any further opportunities as a Head Coach, despite numerous openings and interviewing no fewer than five times for different positions."

