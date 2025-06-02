Lions Frank Ragnow Announces Retirement From NFL
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has played his final down in the NFL.
Ragnow, who has battled through numerous injuries and managed to play at an elite level, informed the Lions that he is retiring at 29 years old. He announced his decision to retire on social media.
The Arkansas product entered the league as a first-round pick of the Lions in 2018 and quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NFL at his position.
A four-time Pro Bowl and three-time second-team All-Pro selection in his career, Ragnow made his mark as the centerpiece of one of the league's best offensive lines in recent years.
However, he dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout recent seasons, and expressed that the pileup of ailments has become too much to overcome.
"These past couple months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote on Instagram. I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
Ragnow suffered a toe injury that sidelined him for most of 2021. After dealing with a groin injury in 2022, he was listed on the injury report for much of the 2023 season while dealing with calf, back, knee and ankle injuries.
Last season, Ragnow suffered a partially torn pec but played through it and missed just one game.
In Ragnow's absence, second-round pick Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow were among the players taking first-team reps during organized team activities.