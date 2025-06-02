Lions Jared Goff Embraces 'Putting More on My Plate' in 2025
With a new offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is set to take on an even bigger role within the offensive scheme in 2025.
The Lions hired John Morton, who spent a season on the coaching staff under Dan Campbell previously in 2022, to replace offensive mastermind Ben Johnson after he departed to become the Chicago Bears' head coach.
Campbell noted during the hiring process that Goff's input would play a big part in making a decision. Because of this, it is apparent that Goff will have an important say in the operation of Detroit's offense.
Speaking Friday at the conclusion of the team's third organized team activities practice, Goff expressed that he will continue to embrace adding more responsibility.
“As time goes on, I will certainly have a lot of control," Goff said. "And something that, if it helps our team be better, helps our offense score points, I’m going to ask for more and keep putting more on my plate.
Goff is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in MVP voting while leading the Lions to a 15-2 finish. He threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, with both numbers being the highest total he's produced in a Lions uniform.
With a large number of the key pieces around him on offense returning, expectations are once again high for the group despite the loss of Johnson.
With some concerned about the coordinator's departure potentially leading to a dip in production, Goff's focus is instead on taking the group a step forward.
“No, of course not, no," Goff said. "We want to take a step forward. If anything, we’re trying to get better and trying to learn from our mistakes last year and find ways to get better off of them. And yeah, we’ve got guys that are a year older and a little bit more mature and are coming into their own. And it’s fun.”
Bouncing back from playoff loss
For as good as Goff was for the duration of the regular season, his darkest day came in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The veteran didn't have his best stuff in the 45-31 loss, as he threw one touchdown against three interceptions, including one that was returned for a score and another crushing pick in the end zone late in the first half.
Campbell believes that Goff will bounce back nicely, and that there is a hunger fueling him as a result of that poor performance.
“Yeah, Jared's a pro. It's like anything, it's like when you lose, or you don't play well," Campbell said. "Man, you assess what happened, what I need to do better – we all do. And then you put in the work. And so, I mean, that's behind him. Like, he's one of those where I wish two days after that, you could go back to work, right? Because, unfortunately, you just can't in the playoffs, right? Tournament time, that's what happens. So, he’s like the rest of us. He's ready to go. He's put that behind him."
The fifth-year head coach noted that there is underlying chemistry between Goff and his new play-caller dating back to their time together in 2022.
"It's about getting better, taking ownership a little bit more of the offense and of his team, and it's been a good transition," Campbell said. "No problem. I think he and Johnny (Morton) are going to work well together, they have worked well together. They've been working this offseason together, tweaking things. They talk to each other, call one another, making sure that both are comfortable with what we we’re doing. And everything we do is always going to start with the quarterback, especially Goff, so he's going to be fine.”