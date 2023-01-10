Dan Campbell: 'I Think Free Agents Would Like to Be Here'

The Detroit Lions have accomplished one of their early goals when the decision was made to hire Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager.

In two seasons, the culture and attitude permeating the organization has shifted from one of negativity and disappointment to one of optimism, fun and hope.

The impact of the 2022 season may be forgotten soon, but for those that battled to rebound after a disastrous start, the lessons learned over the past five months could propel the Lions for the next several NFL seasons.

For the first time in several seasons, the front office will have an opportunity to allocate significant financial resources to improve the team in the draft, and via free agency.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed to reporters that Detroit should now be among the destinations free agents should consider in the offseason.

“Yeah, I mean I think all of this, with where we’re trending, I’d like to believe that anybody outside looking in sees what’s going on here and they understand," Campbell said. "And look, if you want to know, talk to our players, talk to the coaches, talk to the people in the organization. They’ll tell you what it’s like, I mean you guys know it’s not hard to hide things. And so, I think word gets around and I think yeah this is a place you would like to be. No matter who you are. I think free agents would like to be here I think moving forward. I believe that. I think we’re turning the corner on that and when you’re a team that’s trending the right way and you play football a certain way, I think that’s appealing. I’d like to believe that.”

Support from Sheila Hamp

Following the season finale against the Packers, Campbell presented Detroit's principal owner with one of the two game balls he handed out.

On Monday, Detroit's second-year head coach explained further his decision to publicly acknowledge the team's owner and acknowledged how much her support earlier in the season meant to him.

Recall, Hamp publicly gave Campbell and Holmes a vote of confidence after a 1-5 start to the season.

“I didn’t need that from her. I really appreciate her doing that," Campbell said. "But I knew how she felt about me without her going out, I think that was for you guys, but I knew how she felt about me. There was no hiding that. She believed in myself, she believed in Brad (Holmes) from the get-go and of course I appreciate that.

But I knew that. I knew she was in my corner. But, I also told her I understand the reality of it," Campbell continued. "And I’ve got to give you something to fight for here. Which that’s just business, and so we hung in there and we just -- we stayed the course and we got ourselves out of a hole it was just a little late that’s all.”