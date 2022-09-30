Skip to main content

Lions' Injury Report: 5 Players Out Against Seahawks

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 4 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions will be without several key players when the team takes the field this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. 

It appears that safety JuJu Hughes is the frontrunner to start at safety to replace Tracy Walker, who is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. 

Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are also candidates to see playing time this weekend. 

But, the team is still evaluating and deciding who is the best option to play alongside veteran DeShon Elliott. 

“Yeah, well I would say we gave all three of those guys reps this week and today’s still part of the process," Campbell said. "And so, I think we’re going to go with the guy who gives us the best chance and go from there, but I don’t necessarily see playing by committee right now. We’re just going to take this as it comes and after today, we’ll kind of make a decision on who we see and then move from there.”

On Friday, wideout DJ Chark returned to practice after missing on Thursday. 

Chark is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable ahead of the Seahawks game. 

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

