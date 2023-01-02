Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience in Week 18.

With the Green Bay Packers also having the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth at Lambeau Field, the decision was made to put the Lions in primetime.

“But, that’s not up for me to decide. But, I know we’ll put up a hell of a fight, one way or another. I don’t care. I just want to play," Campbell said. “It’s coming, and it’ll be down the wire. And, they’ll be there. We’ll be there. And, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting game.”

Both teams are entering the regular season finale having played better football over the past two months.

“We’ve made a jump, as well. So, we’re better, too. There’s no question," Campbell explained. "But, this win kind of started us in the right direction the last time we played them, and we really haven’t looked back. So, that’s why, I just think this is a, this is one of those games you just -- you look forward to being a part of as a player, as a coach.”

