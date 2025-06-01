Lions Stock Watch After Week 1 of OTAs
The Detroit Lions have concluded their first week of organized team activities, and will have just three more workouts before breaking until training camp.
In their first open OTA session of the season, the Lions were without several key contributors. This paved the way for some depth players to shine, while starters who did participate were able to make strong first impressions for 2025.
Here is a stock watch for the Lions following the first week of OTAs.
Stock up
WR Jameson Williams
The buzz for Williams continues to grow heading into his fourth NFL season, as Dan Campbell was the latest to provide some praise for the talented wideout. He still has that game-breaking speed, and appears to have added more muscle in the offseason.
Multiple coaches have spoken very highly of his participation and development throughout the offseason, and as a result there is excitement brewing about the season he could have in 2025. After surpassing 1,000 yards last season, he could become an even more consistent target this year.
Williams also provided interesting perspective during his media session after practice. He explained that he is embracing becoming a veteran within the receiver room, and enjoys providing tips to the younger players in the room throughout workouts and meetings.
It's still early in the offseason, but Williams could be primed for a Pro Bowl season in 2025 if he stays consistent and on this same trajectory.
DE Marcus Davenport
Davenport participated throughout the open OTA practice session and looks to have the first chance at working with Hutchinson at the opposite defensive end position. He was impressive last season in his limited opportunities, as an injury ended his season after just two games.
When healthy, Davenport has the upside to be a steady contributor in the pass-rush. However, it's no secret that durability has been his shortcoming since entering the league as he has yet to play a full season.
Still, if Davenport can stay healthy he can be a massive piece for Detroit's defense. Health will be the key factor, and if he stays available there is a real path for him to contribute in a big way in 2025.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
With Terrion Arnold sidelined for the day, Rakestraw stepped up with the first-team defense playing as a boundary corner. He was tested often throughout the day, and at one point dropped an interception, but overall impressions of him have been solid throughout the offseason.
Both Jack Campbell and D.J. Reed mentioned Rakestraw as an early standout throughout workouts during their media availabilities. With these opportunities throughout the offseason and the fact that they are focusing him consistently on the outside rather than having him move around the defense, he can be expected to make some growth in 2025.
Even if Reed and Arnold are the team's top two cornerbacks heading into the regular season, if Rakestraw can earn the third spot he should get plenty of opportunities. Like Davenport, health will also be a big part of his overall performance as he struggled with nagging injuries last season.
Stock down
DL Brodric Martin
Martin was absent from the open session of organized team activities. While the reason for his specific absence is unknown, he's entering a pivotal third season and being available is of utmost importance.
The Lions drafted Tyleik Williams in the first round and signed Roy Lopez in free agency, so Martin will have to earn his spot on the depth chart.
General manager Brad Holmes emphasized that the Western Kentucky product needs to show growth in his third campaign, and with a logjam at the nose tackle position it could be difficult for him to stand out.
DB Morice Norris
The Lions have a battle brewing for their fourth safety spot, which could wind up being for one of the final spots on the roster. Norris appears to be in that battle, along with the likes of Dan Jackson, Ian Kennelly, Loren Strickland and Erick Hallett.
Norris wound up playing an important role in the Divisional Round loss to Washington due to injuries, but will need to showcase consistency to earn that final safety spot. The Lions could look to Jackson, who they drafted in the seventh-round of this year's draft, to take that spot.
Jackson has impressed with his athleticism early in his opportunities, and his special teams ability could be a deciding factor. Kennelly is also a player whom safeties coach Jim O'Neil has spoken highly of since he signed as an undrafted free agent.
C Kingsley Eguakun
The Lions were experimenting with several different players at the center position with Frank Ragnow not in attendance. With Tate Ratledge being cross-trained at the position and taking many first-team reps, it appears as though the Lions could be setting him up to be an option at the position in the future.
With that, it could make things difficult for a player like Eguakun. Graham Glasgow and Colby Sorsdal were also among the options who took reps at the position. As a result, Eguakun will have stiff competition just for a depth role.
An avenue for Eguakun to continue to show his value would be excelling in another interior line position, however he could face challenges given the team's overall offensive line depth. A path to making the final roster could be difficult for the 2024 undrafted free agent.
Backup quarterbacks
The Lions' backup quarterback play was not inspiring in the first open practice session of 2025. Between Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen, there is some cause for concern about the depth behind Jared Goff after both had some struggles on Friday.
Hooker still has issues with anticipation and ball placement, while Allen would've taken multiple sacks had it been a contact practice.
There's still plenty of time for development over the course of the offseason and into training camp, but there is some cause for concern after a lackluster showing on Friday.