Lions Having Bigger Receiver Is 'Luxury'
The Detroit Lions parted ways with a pair of big-bodied receivers Monday afternoon.
Unfortunately, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kaden Davis did not make the Lions initial 53-man roster. Naturally, this caused some to be concerned the lack of a big-bodied receiver could limit the offense.
Daurice Fountain could still make the team, but his production at training camp steadily declined after a hot start .
Dan Campbell dismissed the notion not having a bigger wideout limit the offense this season.
"We will always be able to – with what we’ve got on this roster, Ben (Johnson) does a hell of a job of making sure that we put guys in position to have success and let our guys go win and whatever it takes to allow them to do that," said Campbell. "So, no, I wouldn’t say it limits us, but like any offense or defense, man, you want, ‘Give us everything.’ If you can have it all then you can use it all."
Detroit has a plethora of offensive weapons and the coaching staff is quite confident in their ability to maximize the skills of the players that are on the roster.
"No, it’s not going to limit what we do. It would be a luxury to have. It helps, and I think a lot of it is – it comes into those one-on-ones to where, ‘OK, you’re not – you don’t always have to be in these cut-splits," Campbell explained. "Man, you can just get out there and it’s one-on-one and if you like the matchup, who cares if he’s pressed? Our guy is going to beat your guy.’ And (Jared) Goff put into position to where he can play rebound, he can play big boys in the box and down on the block and is going to make a play for you.”