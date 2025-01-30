Lions Hiring David Shaw as Passing Game Coordinator
The Detroit Lions have added a new face to their coaching staff amidst rumors of another departure.
According to reports Thursday, the Lions are hiring David Shaw to be their new passing game coordinator on a multiyear contract. The news comes amidst reports that the New York Jets have strong interest in Tanner Engstrand to be their offensive coordinator.
Shaw was previously working with the Denver Broncos as a senior personnel executive, where he spent time with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton. He's most known for his 12 seasons at Stanford as the head coach, where he amassed a 96-54 record.
He has not coached since parting ways with Stanford, but has plenty of experience at both the NFL and collegiate levels.
Shaw has previous experience working with Morton, as both were on staff as offensive quality control coaches under Jon Gruden from 1998-2001. Shaw was promoted to quarterbacks coach of the Raiders in 2001.
After a season in that role, Shaw took a position with the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-04, then was the team's quarterbacks and wide receivers coach in 2005. He moved back to the collegiate level in 2006, where he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach under Jim Harbaugh at San Diego.
Shaw went with Harbaugh to Stanford starting in 2007, where he was the team's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He took over as head coach when Harbaugh departed for the NFL in 2011.
Engstrand had been the Lions' passing game coordinator for the past two seasons, and if he were to join the Jets he would be working under a former Lions staffer in Aaron Glenn.