'Mad as Hell': Amik Robertson Discusses Broken Arm

Amik Robertson shares reaction to Lions losing, broken arm against Commanders.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53)
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) / Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson spoke for the first time following his severe arm injury suffered against the Washington Commanders.

On the latest edition of The Black Team Broadcast, Robertson discussed how he initially reacted when he got hurt early in the game.

The 26-year-old suffered a broken arm very early in the divisional round playoff contest against Washington at Ford Field.

“I didn’t feel nothing. I went for the ball, and when he hit me, I went to the ground. I hit to the ground and felt like a stinger, the numbness," Robertson explained. "I’m moving my hands, I’m on my side moving my hands, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m good.’ I’m moving my shoulder, I feel crunching. I can’t really feel pain, but I can feel crunching.

"The viral video where I rolled over and tried to bring my arm with me, that thing ain’t moving. That’s when I felt the cracking," Robertson commented further. "I told Kerby, ‘Tell them to come get me.’ I got up, they kind of popped it a little bit. They set my arm. I’m like, ‘Man, I think it’s broke.’ They walked me to the locker room. I’m not gonna lie, I was devastated, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done.’ I’m not gonna lie, I was mad as hell, bro. Hurt dog, mad as hell.” 

Ennis Rakestraw: Not Everything Goes Your Way

Throughout the nearly 90-minute interview, Robertson shared how he adapted early to the very physical practices. He noted that linebacker Jack Campbell nearly gave him a concussion early in the season.

The co-hosts clearly had rapport with the Lions cornerback, as one of the co-hosts jokingly asked Robertson how bad he felt since it was directly his fault the Lions lost and would not be appearing in the Super Bowl.

Respect for coaches leaving

Robertson shared he earned the respect of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson due to his competitive nature all season at Lions practice.

While he shared it was shocking to see Johnson leave for the Bears, the veteran defensive back expressed he could only wish him well. He expressed it was naturally expected both Johnson and Aaron Glenn would eventually become NFL head coaches.

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

