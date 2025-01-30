'Mad as Hell': Amik Robertson Discusses Broken Arm
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson spoke for the first time following his severe arm injury suffered against the Washington Commanders.
On the latest edition of The Black Team Broadcast, Robertson discussed how he initially reacted when he got hurt early in the game.
The 26-year-old suffered a broken arm very early in the divisional round playoff contest against Washington at Ford Field.
“I didn’t feel nothing. I went for the ball, and when he hit me, I went to the ground. I hit to the ground and felt like a stinger, the numbness," Robertson explained. "I’m moving my hands, I’m on my side moving my hands, I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m good.’ I’m moving my shoulder, I feel crunching. I can’t really feel pain, but I can feel crunching.
"The viral video where I rolled over and tried to bring my arm with me, that thing ain’t moving. That’s when I felt the cracking," Robertson commented further. "I told Kerby, ‘Tell them to come get me.’ I got up, they kind of popped it a little bit. They set my arm. I’m like, ‘Man, I think it’s broke.’ They walked me to the locker room. I’m not gonna lie, I was devastated, I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done.’ I’m not gonna lie, I was mad as hell, bro. Hurt dog, mad as hell.”
Ennis Rakestraw: Not Everything Goes Your Way
Throughout the nearly 90-minute interview, Robertson shared how he adapted early to the very physical practices. He noted that linebacker Jack Campbell nearly gave him a concussion early in the season.
The co-hosts clearly had rapport with the Lions cornerback, as one of the co-hosts jokingly asked Robertson how bad he felt since it was directly his fault the Lions lost and would not be appearing in the Super Bowl.
Respect for coaches leaving
Robertson shared he earned the respect of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson due to his competitive nature all season at Lions practice.
While he shared it was shocking to see Johnson leave for the Bears, the veteran defensive back expressed he could only wish him well. He expressed it was naturally expected both Johnson and Aaron Glenn would eventually become NFL head coaches.