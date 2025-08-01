Lions' Studs and Duds: Quarterbacks Fail First Test
The Detroit Lions' preseason opener was one to forget.
Playing the first of four tune-up games prior to the regular season, the Lions' depth players struggled in a blowout loss. While the Lions committed five turnovers and looked out of sync, the Los Angeles Chargers were efficient and moved the ball with ease.
Here are the studs and duds from Detroit's 34-7 loss in the Hall of Fame Game.
STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa played most of the first half out wide, and showed why the team seemed so excited to get him after trading up 30 spots in the third round. His first catch allowed him to show some run-after-catch ability. He caught a crossing route and had a burst of speed before running out of bounds after a 24-yard gain.
On the very next play, TeSlaa hauled in another pass that went for 22 yards. Those would be his only two catches of the day, with his only other target being an interception after he was bumped off his route. The Arkansas product also showed some special teams potential with a solid rep at gunner on punt coverage.
DUD: QB Kyle Allen
The Lions elected to start Allen in the preseason opener, keeping them in their regular rotation after Hendon Hooker was the leader of the second-team offense in Tuesday's practice. Unfortunately, Allen was unable to generate consistent momentum for the offense.
He finished nine-of-14 for 91 yards and two interceptions after playing the whole first half. His first pick came on a poorly timed throw on an out route, as he didn't put enough on the ball and the route was undercut by Nikko Reed.
After back-to-back completions to TeSlaa and a 10-yard connection with Dominic Lovett on the following drive, he threw a fade route intended for TeSlaa into double coverage. TeSlaa didn't have a chance at the ball after being bumped off his route, and Tony Jefferson capitalized.
Allen did lead a touchdown drive later in the half, converting two fourth downs, including one with his legs. However, his final drive was a three-and-out after he missed Lovett on a dig route.
STUD: RB Craig Reynolds
With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery not playing and Sione Vaki and Kye Robichaux dealing with injuries, the Lions turned to Reynolds to do a heavy share of the work in the first half.
The seasoned veteran responded well to the task, providing some tough runs for the starting offense. Reynolds finished with 38 yards on 10 carries, including a 3-yard plunge for Detroit's only score of the evening.
Reynolds also contributed out of the backfield as a receiver, hauling in a 10-yard pass from Allen to give the Lions their first first-down of the night.
DUD: CB Dicaprio Bootle
Bootle, who signed with the Lions prior to the start of training camp, has struggled in the early stages. He was targeted often throughout his reps, and while he did have some good coverage reps, there was more bad than good on Thursday night.
The veteran was beat for a touchdown by rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith late in the first half, as Lambert-Smith beat him to the inside for the score. In the fourth quarter, he was whistled for pass interference.
Lambert-Smith gave the Lions' secondary fits, as he also beat 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw on a 28-yard gain in the first half. Rakestraw was also hit with a penalty, as he gave up a free first-down with an illegal use of hands penalty.
STUD: S Ian Kennelly
Entering the game in the second half, Kennelly announced his presence with authority. On the first play of Los Angeles' second series, he lifted running back Nyheim Miller-Hines off the turf and suplexed him to the turf.
The undrafted rookie out of Grand Valley State finished with six combined tackles Thursday, showcasing an ability to quickly come down from the secondary and fill run lanes. Of the stack of players vying for the final safety spots on the roster, it was Kennelly who made the loudest statement Thursday.
DUD: QB Hendon Hooker
Hooker entered the game in the third quarter and struggled to move the offense throughout his half of play. Granted, the Lions' defense was on the wrong end of long drives which limited his total action, and he wound up throwing just six passes.
The 2023 third-round pick wound up completing 3-of-6 throws for 18 yards, and had a late interception when a deep pass was ripped out of Dominic Lovett's hands by Myles Purchase. Hooker notched just three first-downs in four series, and was sacked twice.
While Hooker's mobility is an intriguing element of his game, he seemed to be impatient at times in the pocket and attempted to tuck the ball rather than keep his eyes downfield. He was able to scramble three times for nine yards, but had one come up a yard short that resulted in a turnover on downs.
STUD: LB Anthony Pittman
The Lions' linebacker group may be one of the deepest on the roster, and as such there were plenty of players who generated intrigue on Thursday. Pittman had one of the best showings of any defensive players, with four solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
First, Pittman blew up a screen pass intended for Kimani Vidal that resulted in a 7-yard loss. Then, he stifled Hassan Haskins for a negative gain.
Grant Stuard started at linebacker and had an up-and-down day. He had the defense's first sack, but also fumbled the team's first kick return that led to Los Angeles taking the early 7-0 lead.
DUD: WR Jakobie Keeney-James
Turnovers were an unfortunate theme for the Lions throughout Thursday's game. Stuard fumbled a kickoff, Allen threw two interceptions, Hooker threw one and Keeney-James muffed a punt at Detroit's 5-yard line.
The undrafted wideout out of UMass has clear potential and great speed, but made an unfortunate error when he was unable to corral J.K. Scott's boot. The mistake led to a touchdown, and was a bad first impression for the talented player looking to make a claim for a roster spot.