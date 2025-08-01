Takeaways From Detroit Lions' 34-7 Loss Against Los Angeles Chargers
The Detroit Lions are a team that is in high demand, as evidenced by the sheer number of primetime games the squad is featured in this season.
After winning 15 games last season, Dan Campbell's squad was invited to take part in the Pro Football Hall of Game to kick off the 2025 preseason.
Training camp this season for Detroit is intended to build off the successes of last year, despite a significant amount of turnover on the coaching staff.
Prior to the game, Campbell told Local 4 News what he hoped the team would take with it from last year's disappointing finish.
"I think every year that you know you're getting better, but at the end of the day, you fell short of your ultimate goal is, man, you've got to cherish every day," Campbell said. "Everything that you've got, every opportunity to get better individually but also as a team, man you've got to take that and you've got to grow from it and learn from it and it ought to mean more than it did before. So many guys, when you're a rookie, you don't know, and then your second year, you begin to get a feel. The longer you go and you don't achieve that, man, you are hungry for it and you don't take it for granted, where sometimes when you're younger you do. So, I think that just helps your urgency, and that's where our group's at right now."
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 2025 preseason opener.
Early turnovers lead to points for Chargers
The game did not start the way the Lions would have hoped, as an early turnover resulted in points for the AFC West squad.
Linebacker Grant Stuard, who has had an impressive start to camp, and is expected to be a reliable special teams contributor, fumbled on the opening kickoff of the game.
Los Angeles quickly took advantage after recovering the football. Quarterback Trey Lance led the Chargers on a five-play touchdown drive that was capped off by a toss to veteran tight end Will Dissly.
On the Lions' third possession, Kyle Allen threw an interception on a pass that was intended for wideout Tom Kennedy. A 59-yard return by cornerback Nikko Reed set up the Chargers in prime field position at the Lions' six-yard line.
Two plays later, the Chargers were leading, 14-0, after Kimani Vidal scampered for a two-yard touchdown.
Kyle Allen has shaky debut
Allen repeatedly attempted throws that required extra zip that he simply does not possess. On two occasions, he threw ill-advises passes that ended drives.
He was able to rebound and lead the team on a 15-play, 60-yard drive that ate up nearly 10:00 of the game clock in the second quarter.
Detroit's lone scoring drive of the first half was capped off by a three-yard scamper by running back Craig Reynolds.
Allen finished the first half nine-of-14 for 91 yards and two interceptions.
Welcome to the NFL, Isaac TeSlaa
Detroit was able to gain a little momentum on its fourth offensive possession of the first half.
Prior to Allen's second interception, rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who the coaching staff has raved about in the pre-draft process and at the start of training camp, secured back-to-back receptions of over 20 yards.
The talented wideout finished the first half with two receptions for 46 yards on three targets.
Throughout training camp, the big-bodied receiver has been showcasing his ability to haul in difficult receptions.
Trey Lance slices up Lions' defense
A 2021 first-round pick, Trey Lance is looking to revive his once-promising career with his third team. After being dealt from San Francisco to Dallas, Lance has landed in Los Angeles hoping to win the backup job behind Justin Herbert.
Lance was extremely efficient in the first half against Detroit's defense, particularly when targeting rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He finished the first half nine-of-12 for 97 yards and two scores, with touchdown passes to Lambert-Smith and Dissly.
Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had some difficulty, getting beaten up the sideline by Lambert-Smith for a 28-yard gain and then being whistled for an illegal use-of-hands penalty to give the Chargers a first down on a third-and-4.
Lance's first touchdown pass went to Dissly on a red-zone, play-action roll out, and his second was a 15-yard strike to Lambert-Smith after the rookie beat cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.
In the third quarter, Lance was again the signal-caller, and led a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Cameron Dicker 27-yard field goal. The nearly seven-minute drive extended the Chargers' lead to 20, 27-7.
Late in the game, a pass intended for Dominic Lovett was intercepted.
Hendon Hooker does not fare much better leading offense
Most watching the Lions offense on Thursday will be left underwhelmed. Hendon Hooker, who had a decent start to his third training camp, was not able to move the offense with much authority.
A miscommunication with his receivers in motion was observed on a couple of occasions at practice, and again reared its ugly head against the Chargers.
Detroit's rushing attack was acceptable, but not dominant. Hooker attempted to rush for a first down on a key fourth-down call, but was tackled short of the sticks.
One of his worst tosses either involved a complete misread or a receiver running the wrong route, as Hooker threw a ball into what seemed liked a sea of Chargers defenders.
Notes
1.) Detroit's starting offensive line, with Allen under center, featured Dan Skipper at left tackle, Netane Muti at left guard, Kingsley Eguakun at center, Kayode Awosika at right guard and Jamarco Jones at right tackle.
2.) The Pro Football Hall of Fame honored Chris Spielman with a $25,054 donation to the Stefanie Spielman fund for breast cancer research.
3.) The Lions' starting defense was as follows: Pat O'Connor and Al-Quadin Muhammad at defensive end, Raequan Williams and Chris Smith at defensive tackle, Grant Stuard, Zach Cunningham and Trevor Nowaske at linebacker, Ennis Rakestsraw and Rock Ya-Sin at corner and Loren Strickland and Morice Norris at safety.
4.) In the second half, the Lions started with an offensive line of Giovanni Manu at left tackle, Michael Niese at left guard, Trystan Colon at center, Colby Sorsdal at right guard and Mason Miller at right tackle.
5.) Thursday night's game had an official attendance of 18,144.