Power Rankings: Lions Fall After Surprising Loss to Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions dipped in the majority of power rankings, after a surprising loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand after reviewing this week's NFL power rankings.
Power ranking: 3rd
Previous rank: 2nd
I thought the Lions would lose one of their first two games because, for one, they were never going to go undefeated, and, two, seem to me to be the kind of club that needs to take an elbow to the nose before they get to full strength. This was a wake-up call for the defense but was also a notice that they do not own a monopoly on toughness. The Buccaneers came into Detroit with attitude.
Power ranking: 6th
Previous ranking: 5th
Detroit had 463 yards of offense and held Tampa Bay to 216. Aidan Hutchinson had 4 1/2 sacks by himself, the second most of any player in a game since 2021 (behind Khalil Mack’s six last season against the Raiders). Maybe having Jared Goff throw the ball 55 times was the problem. The Lions quarterback had the second-most attempts of any player in a game since 2022, threw two interceptions and finished with a 61.7 passer rating.
Power ranking: 11th
Previous rank: 4th
The offense didn't do enough against Tampa Bay, which is why they are now 1-1. Jared Goff threw for 300 yards, but never looked in sync.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous rank: 3rd
The Lions outgained the Buccaneers 463-216 and somehow lost. It's not great to lose at home but it's also not the type of performance that should raise red flags. It's odd to see at just six catches for 58 yards (Jameson Williams is getting a lot of attention early on) in two games but that should be fine too.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous rank: 3rd
Detroit's backfield is one of the best in the league with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but Vaki brings a unique skill set and adds value on special teams. Vaki played safety in college but was drafted as a running back. He showcased his pass-catching ability by being on the receiving end of a fake punt against the Bucs. "We loved him for special teams based on his college tape, but he's been able to translate that physicality that he's shown on special teams to that position, so he's not afraid to come downhill on a linebacker," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous rank: 2nd
Per ESPN Research, their six red-zone drives without a TD were the club's most in one game in 43 years. One of those was the failed march at the end of the first half, which Dan Campbell took the blame for and cited as the reason his team lost its playoff rematch with the Bucs.
Power ranking: 5th
Previous rank: 2nd
Had you said before Sunday's meeting at Ford Field that the Detroit Lions would outgain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by almost 250 yards and that Lions edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson would log 4.5 sacks, most people would have predicted an easy win for the home team. But thanks to a couple of costly turnovers, some questionable coaching and some timely plays by the Buccaneers, the Lions were stunned at home to fall to 1-1.