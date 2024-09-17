Film Review: Examining Lions' Red Zone Woes
The Detroit Lions left plenty of opportunities on the field Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In their 20-16 loss, the Lions made seven trips to the red zone. They scored on just one, while settling for three field goals. The other three trips were ended by an interception a turnover on downs and a coaching blunder that resulted in a penalty that ended the first half.
The struggles were for a variety of reasons. In particular, the offense struggled to run the ball inside the opposing 20-yard line.
Here's a look at some of the defining plays inside the red zone for the Lions in Sunday's loss.
7:19 first quarter, third-and-goal from Tampa Bay's 3-yard line
This drive was the Lions' second of the afternoon, as the first ended when Jared Goff was picked off on the first play. After a long completion to Jameson Williams and a roughing the passer penalty, the Lions entered the red zone after just two plays on this series.
First down saw Goff skip a short pass incomplete, and David Montgomery ran for seven yards on second down. As a result, the Lions had a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
The presnap decision to motion Sam LaPorta in as a blocker is a bit of a puzzling one. LaPorta was a primary red zone target last season, as he had eight of his 10 touchdowns in this area of the game. On this particular play, he's brought in and utilized as a pass protector.
Moving LaPorta in is helpful, however, as he takes on Joe Tryon would've come through free as a blitzer if left unaccounted for. The Lions have Penei Sewell and Kevin Zeitler doubling Vita Vea, so an extra blocker is necessary.
As for the decision, Goff elects to throw short to Jameson Williams. The third-year wideout, who has burst onto the scene in his expanded role, gets bracketed by a pair of Buccaneer defenders.
Williams is clearly the first read on the play, with the Lions running a different concept on the backside. Amon-Ra St. Brown sells in before running out, while Tim Patrick runs toward the middle of the field. If Goff would've waited, he may have had a chance to squeeze the ball in to Patrick with only a linebacker covering the middle of the field.
13:34 second quarter, third-and-10 from Tampa Bay's 18-yard line
Trailing 6-3 at this time, the Lions are once again in the red zone looking to finish a drive. Where the first trip was the result of a big play, the second was more methodical. The Lions tried to run the ball on first down from Tampa Bay's 18, but Jahmyr Gibbs was stuffed for no gain.
On second down, Goff threw incomplete intended for Williams, setting the stage for this third down. Getting stuffed on first down put the Lions behind the chains, and the second down throw didn't help matters.
Now, the Lions send Kalif Raymond in motion to set up a three-by-one look, with three receivers on the left side. This is intended to misdirect the defense, and direct flow to the opposite side of where the Lions are setting up a screen.
Gibbs leaks out to the right and makes the catch. The Lions have an even three-on-three at the start in terms of blockers versus defenders, but linebacker Lavonte David crashes hard and winds up finishing the play. The result is a simple one-yard gain, which leads to another field goal.
12:40 third quarter, third-and-6 from Tampa Bay's 16-yard line
Headlined by a 15-yard end-around by Jameson Williams, the Lions drove their way into the red zone on their first drive of the third quarter. On first down after entering the red zone, the Lions hit on a short completion from Goff to Kalif Raymond for a 1-yard gain.
On second down, the Lions went to their ground game and Montgomery ran for three yards to set up the third-and-6. With Tampa Bay once again loading the box, the Lions try to go to the air to convert.
LaPorta goes in motion, this time with intent to help in the receiving game. He runs into the flat, but Tampa Bay does a good job of taking that away. The defense has two linebackers and a corner negating Amon-Ra St. Brown underneath, and safety help on both Patrick and Williams.
As a result, Montgomery on a short leak-out is the last resort in an effort to keep the drive alive. He's unable to make the first defender miss, though, and his run after catch ability is limited.
1:08 fourth quarter, third-and-9 from Tampa Bay's 12-yard line
Fast forwarding to late in the game, the Lions' came the closest to taking the lead on their penultimate drive. The previous series came to an unceremonious end when Goff was intercepted, and the final one ended when Goff threw short of intended receiver Tom Kennedy.
As a result, the second-to-last drive was Detroit's best chance. A series of short passes got them into this position, along with a clutch 23-yard run by Gibbs on fourth-and-1. However, the next play was a negative as a short pass from Goff to Gibbs was tackled for a four-yard loss.
The Lions got some yardage back on second down, as Goff hit Williams for five yards, to set up this third down. LaPorta comes in pre-snap motion to divert attention from a screen dialed up in the opposite direction.
Goff gets rid of the ball quickly, but one key area ultimately spells doom for this play. The Lions were likely hoping that SirVocea Dennis, the linebacker in the middle of the field, would've went with LaPorta. He stayed put, however, and winds up blowing up this screen pass.
1:01 fourth quarter, fourth-and-8 from Tampa Bay's 11-yard line
After the screen pass went for one yard, the Lions geared up for a pivotal fourth down attempt. With five receivers, Goff settles into his drop and initially looks to his right. There are two options there, with Patrick's route designed to clear the safety away from Williams.
Amon-Ra St. Brown runs a crossing route toward the left side of the field, but the Buccaneers' secondary plays soft coverage and makes it tough for Goff to find a throwing lane, with the linebackers sitting in the middle.
Gibbs' route, a crosser going the other way, is the last option. With Goff settling to make this throw, it would've been more beneficial to hit Gibbs on the move rather just a tick later. However, Gibbs has to stop and make the catch short of the first down marker.
There's no guarantee that Gibbs would've gotten the first down if he caught it on the move, as the linebackers were settled in coverage. However, the Alabama product was an easier target when stopped and if he would've caught it on the move he may have been tougher to tackle.