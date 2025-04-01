Lions Hosting Shemar Stewart For Official Top 30 Visit
The Detroit Lions are set to host one of the top edge rusher draft prospects coming out of college for an official visit.
According to The Draft Network, Shemar Stewart will meet with Detroit on Wednesday after he arrives in town on Tuesday evening.
The talented defensive end indicated growing up in South Florida contributed to his humble mindset and overall athletic development.
Playing collegiately at Texas A&M, Stewart secured 65 tackles, four passes defensed and 4.5 sacks.
"I wasn't a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team and sometimes the stats don't show that," Stewart shared at the NFL scouting combine. "Sometimes I had to play dead to rights and sometimes I just couldn't finish or couldn't just get there in time.
"But also teams was not going to sit there and pat the ball against us. We had a stacked D-line. Everybody knew better than just sit there and pat the ball against us."
The 6-foot-5, 267-pound defender discussed that he would remain grounded, even if he were to become a first-round NFL draft pick.
"I came from nothing," Stewart told reporters. "I've never been the person to not be humble. I've been humbled a lot of times, so I remain humble no matter where I get in life."
Stewart has a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.99, which ranks third all time out of a possible 1,802defensive ends measured in the past 40 years.