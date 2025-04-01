All Lions

Lions Hosting Shemar Stewart For Official Top 30 Visit

Shemar Stewart among the most athletic prospects in 2025 NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (DL68) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (DL68) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions are set to host one of the top edge rusher draft prospects coming out of college for an official visit.

According to The Draft Network, Shemar Stewart will meet with Detroit on Wednesday after he arrives in town on Tuesday evening.

The talented defensive end indicated growing up in South Florida contributed to his humble mindset and overall athletic development.

Playing collegiately at Texas A&M, Stewart secured 65 tackles, four passes defensed and 4.5 sacks.

"I wasn't a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team and sometimes the stats don't show that," Stewart shared at the NFL scouting combine. "Sometimes I had to play dead to rights and sometimes I just couldn't finish or couldn't just get there in time.

"But also teams was not going to sit there and pat the ball against us. We had a stacked D-line. Everybody knew better than just sit there and pat the ball against us."

The 6-foot-5, 267-pound defender discussed that he would remain grounded, even if he were to become a first-round NFL draft pick.

"I came from nothing," Stewart told reporters. "I've never been the person to not be humble. I've been humbled a lot of times, so I remain humble no matter where I get in life."

Stewart has a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.99, which ranks third all time out of a possible 1,802defensive ends measured in the past 40 years.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News