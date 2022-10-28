Skip to main content

Lions' Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 8 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins

Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. 

“He is trending in the right direction. Just getting him back out there on the field and getting him back into the swing of things, I’ll say is important," Duce Staley told reporters Friday, via MLive. "Just the little things from putting the ball away, running routes, making sure his eyes are in the right place. Just stuff we do every day with other running backs.”

Not having a healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown the past couple of games has also been a contributing factor why the team has only scored six total points in eight quarters. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

campbell5

Dan Campbell: There's Still 'Urgency' to Win Football Games

Dan Campbell updated the health status of offensive weapons and reacted to Sheila Hamp talking to the media.

johnson5

'We Mix It Up': Lions Do Not Believe Offense Is Predictable

The Detroit Lions have not scored a touchdown in the past two NFL games.

aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson Wants to Unite Wolverines and Spartans

Aidan Hutchinson does not want to rile up two passionate college football fanbases.

“It would be good (to get both St. Brown and Swift back),” Campbell said prior to practice Friday. “I mean, those two guys can account for a lot of offense, a lot of production in our offense. So having both of them back is a big jolt.”

Detroit Lions' Week Friday Injury Report

  • Charles Harris -- Groin (NP) Out 
  • Matt Nelson -- Calf (NP) Out
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP) Out
  • Mike Hughes -- Knee (NP) Out
  • DeShon Elliott -- Finger (NP) Out
  • Chase Lucas -- Anke (NP) Out
  • Jonah Jackson -- Neck (LP) Questionable
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Concussion protocol (FP) Questionable
  • Taylor Decker -- Neck (FP) 
  • Frank Ragnow -- Foot (FP) 
  • T.J. Hockenson -- Knee (FP) 
  • Josh Reynolds -- Knee (FP) 
  • D'Andre Swift -- Ankle/Shoulder (FP) 
  • Will Harris -- Hip (FP)

campbell5
News

Dan Campbell: There's Still 'Urgency' to Win Football Games

By Christian Booher
johnson5
News

'We Mix It Up': Lions Do Not Believe Offense Is Predictable

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Wants to Unite Wolverines and Spartans

By John Maakaron
taylor5
News

Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

By John Maakaron
hockenson5
News

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds Return to Lions Practice Thursday

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force

By John Maakaron
hamp5
Polls

Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?

By John Maakaron