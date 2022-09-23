Lions' Injury Report: D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson Questionable

The Detroit Lions are expecting to get a couple of players back this week that have been dealing with nagging injuries.

Aidan Hutchinson is unsure of when he suffered the charley horse that prevented him missing two days of practice this week.

On Friday, the No. 2 overall pick returned to the practice field for the first time this week, ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

When asked by reporters, Hutchinson expressed he did not feel the injury would significantly impact his performance this weekend.

"Yeah, I mean certainly you want guys practicing," head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "It doesn’t -- it’s always better to practice so you get the looks, the live looks. But, I’m not concerned because he’s mentally, he’s in it. He’s a visual learner. He’ll be able to see it, and there again, he’ll run around today, and they’ll work some of those -- our games and things of that nature and our fits. And so, I don’t feel like it’s concerning. It’s always better if you can practice though to get it real and live.”

Frank Ragnow and D'Andre Swift also returned to practice, while Jonah Jackson is still nursing a finger injury and did not participate at practice.

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Out

John Cominsky -- Wrist (NP)

Jonah Jackson -- Finger (NP)

Questionable

Aidan Hutchinson -- Thigh (LP)

D'Andre Swift -- Ankle (LP)

T.J. Hockenson -- Hip (LP)

Frank Ragnow -- Foot (LP)

No designation