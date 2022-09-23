Skip to main content

Lions' Injury Report: D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson Questionable

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 3 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are expecting to get a couple of players back this week that have been dealing with nagging injuries.

Aidan Hutchinson is unsure of when he suffered the charley horse that prevented him missing two days of practice this week. 

On Friday, the No. 2 overall pick returned to the practice field for the first time this week, ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

When asked by reporters, Hutchinson expressed he did not feel the injury would significantly impact his performance this weekend. 

"Yeah, I mean certainly you want guys practicing," head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters. "It doesn’t -- it’s always better to practice so you get the looks, the live looks. But, I’m not concerned because he’s mentally, he’s in it. He’s a visual learner. He’ll be able to see it, and there again, he’ll run around today, and they’ll work some of those -- our games and things of that nature and our fits. And so, I don’t feel like it’s concerning. It’s always better if you can practice though to get it real and live.”

Frank Ragnow and D'Andre Swift also returned to practice, while Jonah Jackson is still nursing a finger injury and did not participate at practice. 

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson Will Return to Practice Friday

Dan Campbell provides an update on Friday regarding several injured Detroit Lions.

reynolds5

Craig Reynolds: 'We're Tough on Each Other'

Running back Craig Reynolds shares what goes into making the Detroit Lions successful.

campbell5

Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'

ESPN NFL analyst explains why the Detroit Lions are a playoff team.

Out

Questionable

No designation

  • Amani Oruwariye -- Back (FP)
  • JuJu Hughes -- Shoulder (FP)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Hamstring (FP) 
  • Tracy Walker -- Not injury related (NP)

aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Will Return to Practice Friday

By Christian Booher
reynolds5
News

Craig Reynolds: 'We're Tough on Each Other'

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'

By John Maakaron
mcneill5
News

'Unsung Heroes' Making Difference for Lions' Defense

By Vito Chirco
walker5
News

Lions' Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Walker, Hutchinson Out

By John Maakaron
johnson5
News

Ben Johnson Discusses 'Huge Issue' with Lions' Offense

By John Maakaron
okudah5
News

Jeff Okudah Is Watching Film, Trusting Tips from Teammates, Coaches

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Dominating, Capable of Much More

By Vito Chirco