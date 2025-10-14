Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Davenport, McNeill, Rodriguez, Arnold
The Detroit Lions are a team that will benefit greatly from their Week 8 bye, just due to the sheer number of injuries to key defensive players.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell shared the team is hopeful to have defensive tackle Alim McNeill return from injury this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Terrion Arnold, Avonte Maddox are all expected to potentially return to practice following the bye week.
Marcus Davenport may need a little longer, but the coach is excited that by the end of November, early December, the team could be quite healthy.
Malcolm Rodriguez had a clean up procedure on his knee this offseason, putting his recovery slightly behind that of McNeill.
Campbell expressed the team is hoping the team can begin "rolling him out there a little bit and get him going" after the bye week.
The team is likely going to treat Kerby Joseph the same this week as he battles a knee injury. If the injury is not going to get drastically worse and the talented safety is still able to produce at a high level, he will play against the Buccaneers.
Not scoring enough points against Chiefs
Detroit's offense knew the mentality heading into the game was to score points. The coaching staff realized the goal was to likely reach at least 30 points.
Speaking postgame, following a disappointing 30-17 loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Jared Goff discussed the team falling short offensively.
"No, I think we knew the mentality. We wanted to score on every drive. I hit on it at the beginning that if we do those long drives and we don’t finish them with touchdowns, we’re putting ourselves behind the eight-ball a bit," said Goff. "Unless we’re able to not allow them to finish them with touchdowns but they were scoring them.
"They’re a dang good offense but so are we. I thought they played just a little bit better than us. I think I am taking a little bit away from how well their defense played as well," Goff added. "I think you have to tip your cap to them and Coach Spags (Steve Spagnuolo). That defense was well prepared and did a lot of things to give us issues."
Having lost the second game of the season, Detroit's veteran signal-caller discussed how the team would rebound and clean up mistakes that prevented the team from defeating the Chiefs.
"I think as the next day or two goes on, you’ll be able to learn from it and get better and realize where our mistakes came that ended up getting us beat," said Goff. "We have another great opponent coming up in primetime again. That’ll be another chance of that for us to come back and play a little bit better than we did tonight."