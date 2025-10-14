Lions' TE Earns High PFF Grade Against Chiefs
The Detroit Lions were unable to pull off another road victory against a quality opponent in primetime.
On Sunday, the Lions traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Against a team in desperate need of a win after a close loss, the Lions couldn't make enough big plays or get enough stops and lost 30-17.
The Lions played the Chiefs tough, but the dynamic ability of Patrick Mahomes and his ability to get the ball out after extending plays proved too difficult to fully slow down.
Detroit was playing with a banged up secondary, as both of the team's opening-night starters were out and both safeties were dealing with injuries. Kerby Joseph, who has been battling a nagging knee injury for a lengthy period, was Detroit's lowest-graded player in Sunday's game with a 32.6 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.
Linebacker Jack Campbell also had an uncharacteristic showing, as he earned a defensive grade of 49.0. Normally among Detroit's most effective players, Campbell and Joseph each had off nights.
On the positive side, Detroit was led offensively by tight end Sam LaPorta and defensively by Thomas Harper. The latter filled in for Joseph during a brief injury absence and earned an 87.5 defensive grade helped by a pass breakup on a fourth down.
LaPorta, meanwhile, caught his second touchdown of the season and finished with five catches for 55 yards. Christian Mahogany, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell rounded out the top-five for the offense.
Defensively, Harper was joined in the top five by Roy Lopez, Amik Robertson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone.
Here are the Lions’ highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday’s game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta — 90.4
- LG Christian Mahogany — 85.1
- WR Jameson Williams — 84.0
- QB Jared Goff — 80.6
- RT Penei Sewell — 78.3
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 61.0
- LT Dan Skipper — 56.7
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 56.1
- TE Brock Wright — 48.3
- WR Isaac TeSlaa — 46.0
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- S Thomas Harper — 87.5
- DT Roy Lopez — 77.1
- CB Amik Robertson — 69.3
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 65.4
- LB Alex Anzalone — 65.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- CB Rock Ya-Sin — 57.9
- DT Tyleik Williams — 54.1
- LB Jack Campbell — 49.0
- DT Pat O’Connor — 39.0
- S Kerby Joseph — 32.6