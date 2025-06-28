Lions Isaac TeSlaa Rookie Season Stat Prediction
The Detroit Lions injected some youth into their wide receivers room this past April with the selection of Isaac TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Detroit executed a draft-day deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire TeSlaa, trading up 32 spots from No. 102 overall to No. 70 overall to select the Arkansas wideout.
TeSlaa joins a talented Lions receivers group, led by the trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.
A Hudsonville, Mich., native who played for three seasons at Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas, TeSlaa received mostly Day 3 grades from draft pundits during the pre-draft process.
The Razorbacks product, checking in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, possesses prototypical NFL playing size, and is a reliable pass-catcher who excels playing in the slot.
He saw his stock rise after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. Plus, he recorded some solid numbers at the NFL combine, including a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is a big fan of the Hudsonville Unity Christian High School alum, going so far as labeling him as his “favorite” receiver from the entire 2025 draft class.
“Again, just like any other receiver, he’s going to need to develop, but he’s got the tools to play outside and win outside,” Holmes said after TeSlaa was selected. “He’s going to have to learn getting off press and all that stuff, just like they all do. But, he’s got all the physical tools, and he’s got the intangible makeup to be able to overcome that.”
As a rookie, I expect TeSlaa – who amassed 28 catches for 545 yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate season – to compete for No. 4 receiver reps with Kalif Raymond.
In addition, I'll predict that he modestly contributes to the Lions’ offense in 2025. I'm projecting TeSlaa to finish with 13 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in his first year as a pro.