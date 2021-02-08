Jacob Wallack Wins Madden Title Representing Lions

Read more on Jacob Wallack winning the Madden 21 Club Championship while representing the Detroit Lions

The Lions haven't been to a Super Bowl since the game came into existence in 1967, and haven't won an NFL Championship since 1957.

But, guess what, they had an individual represent the franchise in the Madden 21 Club Championship, which took place on Friday. His name: Jacob Wallack.

Wallack, whose gamer name is "JWall," took on Pavan Lakhat, a former Madden belt winner who represented the Las Vegas Raiders.

Featuring a myriad of former NFL stars, including Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss and Lions legend Barry Sanders, Wallack's team prevailed victorious, 14-6.

A run from none other than Sanders with 1:03 remaining helped seal the deal for JWall, delivering him his first ever Madden championship.

Along with the championship belt, Wallack received $150K in prize money.

Who knows if the Lions will ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy one day. But, at least someone used the team to win a Madden title.

Counts for something, right?

