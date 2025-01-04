Jahmyr Gibbs Credits 'People Movers' for Success as Lions Back
Jahmyr Gibbs has certainly re-found his groove on the ground the past two weeks. The second-year back rushed for north of 100 yards against both the Bears and the 49ers in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, and also added a rushing score in each game.
The electric back has already accumulated a career-high 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground this season. Plus, he's compiled another 486 yards and three scores as a pass-catcher.
The do-it-all back thrives off of being utilized as a receiver.
“(It's) really fun. I almost like that more than running, I’m not gonna lie,” Gibbs said of being deployed as a pass-catcher. “That’s something I’ve always done since I was little. So, just being able to do it in this offense makes it a lot of fun.”
Additionally, he and his backfield counterpart David Montgomery, the “Knuckles” to Gibbs’ “Sonic” persona, have combined for a staggering 2,048 rushing yards in 2024. Undoubtedly, they've formed one of the league's very best running back duos, and have brought immense value to the Lions’ offensive attack.
Gibbs, for one, has reached the second and third levels of opposing defenses with ease all season long. It's something which he believes can be attributed to the Lions' proficient run-blocking offensive line.
"People up front. What do they call them? The Detroit People Movers? That’s what they do," Gibbs said of Detroit's O-line. "Without them, I wouldn’t be getting up there (to the second and third levels). So credit to them.”
Gibbs, to his credit, has remained explosive in the absence of his tag-team partner in recent weeks. Montgomery suffered a significant knee injury in Detroit's Week 15 loss to the Bills, and is in danger of missing the remainder of the season.
If he does return for the playoffs, though, Lions running backs coach Scottie Montgomery expects the veteran back to once again be a focal point of Ben Johnson's unit.
“If we get him back, we’re gonna make sure we utilize him as much as we can,” Montgomery said of the former Bears back. “Just looking forward to that time when it comes, if it comes, and hopefully it’ll come. He’ll be ready to go. I’ve got no question about that.”
In the meantime, Gibbs will continue to operate as the team's lead back, including in the Lions’ Week 18 showdown with the Vikings.
In Detroit's first time out against Minnesota this season (Week 7), the Alabama product had a monstrous day. He rushed for 116 yards and two scores, and amassed another 44 yards as a pass-catcher.
Gibbs is ready for round two with the Vikings Sunday, a matchup that will determine the winner of the NFC North and the owner of the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“We love the challenge,” the Pro Bowl back said of playing Minnesota. “It’s gonna be fun, it’s gonna be a fun game. That’s the kind of games we like. We like hard-fought games. It’s gonna be fun.”
Scottie Montgomery 'loves' being part of Lions organization
Montgomery has had a front-row seat to the backfield tandem's success this season, and knows of the tremendous value the duo brings to Detroit's offense.
“It does bode well to be able to take a guy, and he turns into, as an early player, exactly what you’d hoped he would be. And then, a free agent that you bring in and they mesh well,” Montgomery said of the Gibbs-David Montgomery duo. “At the end of the day, it comes down to a great O-line, and the mesh between those two groups has been really good.”
Scottie Montgomery finds himself lucky to be a part of the Lions organization, which has morphed into a next-level franchise under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.
“Let's just face it, our organization does a lot of things that other people don’t do,” Montgomery expressed. “We’ve been able to — since I’ve been here, I don’t know anything besides that. Just all around our building, our weight room, our nutritional staff, our head ball coach, our scouting department, our GM. The things that they are willing to do to get us to the next level has been (as) consistent as anywhere I’ve ever been. We’re really, really happy about that.”