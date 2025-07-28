Lions Week Two Monday Practice Updates, Highlights
It is officially game week for the 2025 Detroit Lions.
The Lions will be a part of the first game of the 2025 slate, as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31. Even with the Lions traditionally not playing their starters throughout the preseason under Dan Campbell in years past, there could be multiple rookies who log some action against the Chargers.
It will be the first of four preseason games for the Lions, with the Hall of Fame game offering an extra opportunity for game reps for the team's plethora of young players.
“Well, I think all of those guys need to play in a game, or games. So, I think our young guys are going to – I see them playing in this game. Now, am I going to say that it’s written in stone right now?" Campbell said Saturday. "No, I’m not. But I think I’d like to play those guys. That’s the good news. We got four games here starting with the Hall of Fame to get them some reps, so that’ll be the plan.”
Early on, several members of te team's draft class have had strong moments. Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge have both been consistently repping with the first-team, while Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett have flashed with impressive catches early in camp.
On Monday, general public fans will be allowed to attend practice for the first time. With Saturday's practice exclusively for Lions Loyal members, Monday's session is open to general public fans.
Follow along all throughout Monday's practice for live updates and highlights.
8:00 a.m. -- John Morton says the Lions' primary focus for Monday's practice will be tight red zone work. He also revealed that Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden is present at Lions practice Monday.
7:55 a.m. -- Offensive coordinator John Morton is scheduled to meet with the media at 8 a.m.